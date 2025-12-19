Islanders Bring Joy and Gifts to Pediatric Hospitals Across Long Island

Nine-year-old Santiago wears his red Santa hat and holds on to his silver jingle bells in his hospital room. He’s in pediatric care for the long haul, but he cheers up his nurses and doctors with his positivity - and his holiday spirit, this time of year.

On Thursday, he was serenaded by the New York Islanders, as Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist, Max Shabanov and Alexander Romanov all sang “jingle bells” around his hospital bed.

“He’s a good kid, we were so happy to see him smile off that,” MacLean said. “It’s really nice that we’re able to do this. These kids are going through tough times, it’s not easy for them or their families, so it was nice to see them smile and cheer up a bit.”

The Islanders spread out across six hospitals in the Metro NY Area, distributing over 800 toys that were hand-picked by the Islanders’ wives and girlfriends earlier in the month. No one wants to spend the holiday season in the hospital, but it was rewarding for the Islanders to give back to kids and families who were dealt a tough hand.

“Overall, to get a smile from a patient, it makes us happy because they’re happy,” Boqvist said. “The most important goal for us is to try to make their day when they’re going through a tough time.”