Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 22, 2025

Romano scores ninth goal of the season, Aitcheson makes Team Canada, Eklund named alternate captain for Team Sweden and more in this week’s prospect report

By Luca Dallasta

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

AITCHESON NAMED TO TEAM CANADA FOR WORLD JUNIORS

Kashawn Aitcheson earned a spot on Team Canada’s official roster for the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Aitcheson is fired up to represent Team Canada in his first career World Juniors appearance.

The 19-year-old has accumulated 32 points (19G, 13A) for the Barrie Colts (OHL) this season. Aitcheson leads the Colts in goals (19), power-play goals (11) and game-winning goals (5).

The Islanders’ 2025 first-round pick (17th overall) hasn’t played an OHL game since Dec. 11 since he reported to Team Canada’s training camp, but he still leads all OHL defensemen in goals and is ranks third in points.

Dec. 26

Canada vs. Czechia - 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 27

Latvia vs. Canada; 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 29

Canada vs. Denmark - 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31

Canada vs. Finland - 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Jan. 4

Semifinals

Jan. 5

Third-place game - 4:30 p.m.

Championship game - 8:30 p.m.

EKLUND NAMED ALTERNATE CAPTAIN

Victor Eklund was named an alternate captain for Sweden ahead of the World Juniors, set to kick off later this week.

It’ll mark Eklund’s second appearance in the tournament, as he tied for third on Team Sweden in scoring last year with six points (2G, 4A) and tied for sixth in the tournament overall.

The Islanders’ 2025 first-round pick (16th overall) has totaled 11 points (1G, 10A) in 25 games for Djurgårdens IF in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this season.

See below for Team Sweden’s schedule:

Dec. 26

Sweden vs. Slovakia - 1 p.m.

Dec. 28

Sweden vs. Switzerland - 2 p.m.

Dec. 29

Germany vs. Sweden - 1 p.m.

Dec. 31

United States vs. Sweden - 6 p.m.

Jan. 2

Quarterfinals

Jan. 4

Semifinals

Jan. 5

Third-place game at 4:30 p.m.

Championship game at 8:30 p.m.

ROMANO SCORES ON THE POWER PLAY

Luca Romano sniped an insurance goal on the power play early in the third period of the Kitchener Rangers’ 4-1 win against the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday.

Romano totaled eight shots on goal in two games for the Rangers this week.

The 18-year-old is tied for sixth on the Rangers with 20 points (9G, 11A). His four power-play goals rank tied for second on the team and seventh in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The Islanders drafted Romano in the third round (74th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

CHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 27GP, 19G, 13A, 32P, 39PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 32GP, 9G, 11A, 20P, 8PIM

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 23GP, 12-8-1, 4.01 GAA, .880 SV%, 0 SO

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 30GP, 14G, 21A, 35P, 10PIM

Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 25GP, 14G, 11A, 25P, 21PIM

KHL

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 13GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 9GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 8PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 21GP, 10-6-0, 1.80 GAA, .929 SV%, 3 SO

SWEDEN

Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 25GP, 1G, 10A, 11P, 10PIM

Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 8GP, 3-5-0, 2.90 GAA, .888 SV%, 0 SO

Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 11GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 31PIM

NCAA

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 15GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 21PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 16GP, 8G, 8A, 16P, 6 PIM

Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 16GP, 7G, 4A, 11P, 18PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 16GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 12PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 14GP, 8G, 4A, 12P, 2PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 17GP, 5G, 4A, 9P, 16PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 11GP, 2G, 5A, 7P, 2PIM

