Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 22, 2025

Aitcheson is fired up to represent Team Canada in his first career World Juniors appearance.

The 19-year-old has accumulated 32 points (19G, 13A) for the Barrie Colts (OHL) this season. Aitcheson leads the Colts in goals (19), power-play goals (11) and game-winning goals (5).

The Islanders’ 2025 first-round pick (17th overall) hasn’t played an OHL game since Dec. 11 since he reported to Team Canada’s training camp, but he still leads all OHL defensemen in goals and is ranks third in points.

Dec. 26

Canada vs. Czechia - 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 27

Latvia vs. Canada; 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 29

Canada vs. Denmark - 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31

Canada vs. Finland - 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Jan. 4

Semifinals

Jan. 5

Third-place game - 4:30 p.m.

Championship game - 8:30 p.m.

EKLUND NAMED ALTERNATE CAPTAIN

Victor Eklund was named an alternate captain for Sweden ahead of the World Juniors, set to kick off later this week.