Islanders Name Desrosiers Assistant Coach

Benoit Desrosiers has been hired as an assistant coach

Desrosiers
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

New York Islanders President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Benoit Desrosiers has been hired as an assistant coach. He will join Head Coach Patrick Roy’s staff, along with current Assistant Coaches Doug Houda and John MacLean.

Desrosiers was in his first season as Head Coach of the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He’d previously worked as an assistant coach in the league with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, the Sherbrooke Phoenix and the Québec Remparts. 

A native of St-Joseph-du-Lac, QC Desrosiers spent six seasons with Quebec from 2017-18 to 2022-23, including five seasons serving under Head Coach Patrick Roy. The Remparts won the QMJHL Championship and the Memorial Cup in 2022-2023.

News Feed

Barzal Calls All-Star Weekend a “Privilege” 

Barzal Drafted by Team Matthews for All-Star Game

Barzal to Compete in Four Events at NHL Skills Competition

The Bridgeport Report: Jan. 31, 2024

Islanders Teacher of the Month: Michael Ciampi

Mathew Barzal to Compete in the 2024 NHL Skills Competition

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 29, 2024

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 29

Inside Islanders Alumni Weekend

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-2 in OT to Panthers  

Islanders are Fans of New Stadium Series Jersey

Isles Day to Day: Martin Returns, Fasching and Pelech Miss Morning Skate

Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers 

The Skinny: Canadiens 4, Islanders 3

3 Takeaways: Islanders Comeback Cut Short with 4-3 Loss to Canadiens

Isles Day to Day: Martin Out Sick

Romanov Heating Up

Game Preview: Islanders at Canadiens 