Islanders Name Desrosiers Assistant Coach

New York Islanders President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Benoit Desrosiers has been hired as an assistant coach. He will join Head Coach Patrick Roy’s staff, along with current Assistant Coaches Doug Houda and John MacLean.

Desrosiers was in his first season as Head Coach of the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He’d previously worked as an assistant coach in the league with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, the Sherbrooke Phoenix and the Québec Remparts.

A native of St-Joseph-du-Lac, QC Desrosiers spent six seasons with Quebec from 2017-18 to 2022-23, including five seasons serving under Head Coach Patrick Roy. The Remparts won the QMJHL Championship and the Memorial Cup in 2022-2023.