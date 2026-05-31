Islanders “Ahead of the Curve” for 2026-27 After Four-Game Sample Size Under Pete DeBoer

Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer's initial practices and games laid important groundwork as the Isles look ahead to training camp

ckytgcgh
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Peter DeBoer used the analogy of “drinking from a fire hose” when he was hired as New York Islanders Head Coach with four games remaining in the 2025-26 season. 

From learning a new roster to implementing systems on the fly, DeBoer stepped into a difficult situation with little time to establish structure or familiarity. The Islanders were navigating that adjustment in real time too, quickly adapting to a new voice and system before the season came to an end.

While his start behind the Islanders bench was brief, it gave DeBoer valuable insight into the roster, and a head start as he prepares for his first training camp and full season as Islanders Head Coach.

 “I’m going to be way ahead of where I would’ve been had I come in during the summer for sure.” DeBoer said. “Is it enough time to have all the answers? No, but I’ve got a lot more answers than I would have had showing up here in training camp without having this experience with this group. I’m excited to start fresh and have a camp and get to work with them."

The disappointment of missing the playoffs is expected to linger throughout the offseason and could serve as motivation heading into next year.

“The guys that are coming back have to take that feeling that they had in the dressing room after the season ended, how bad that feels, and use it as fuel for next season to make sure we’re not in that spot again,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer was an NHL head coach for 18 straight years before the 2025-26 season, and during that span, he became known around the league not only for his success, but for his defensive style and structure. In just four games, there was a noticeable improvement in the Islanders’ shot volume and shots allowed as the teamoutshot opponents 130-75 over that span.

 “I thought the quality in which we were playing at was pretty high, defensively, we didn't really give much up,” Mathew Barzal said. “We would have liked to score a few more goals, but that's not on Pete. But I think we did as good as we could have done with the time that we had.”

The Islanders had a prominent defensive style under former Head Coach Barry Trotz, where a stingy defensive game earned them back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020 and 2021. With DeBoer running the bench, he’s looking to bring back the defensive responsibility he knows is baked into their identity.

The first four games under DeBoer felt that way, according to the Islanders.

“If you look back to some of the success that we've had here in the past, we were a team that you know could defend and were stingy and wouldn't give up much, I think that's important trait in this league,” Pulock said. “ . In the past four games, I felt like we can get back to that.”

DeBoer has a lot of talent to work with. From experienced veterans with playoff experience, to young talent like Matthew Schaefer and Cal Ritchie, DeBoer will hold every player accountable in order to achieve team success.

“He was only here for a short amount of time, but I thought he got everyone to buy in to his thoughts and his structure right away,” JG Pageau said. “I thought he kept all guys accountable, he held me accountable for some little plays. Everything he says, it's all constructive, it's all to make the team better. I really like his mentality.”

DeBoer’s track record speaks for itself. His 663 coaching wins are 18th in NHL history. His 97 playoff wins are fifth in NHL history. He’s 9-0 in Game 7s. He’s taken two teams to a Stanley Cup Final (both in his first full year behind the bench) and was in six of the last seven conference finals, with three different teams.

Although the Islanders didn’t see immediate success under DeBoer in the last four games of the 2025-26 season, he will further settle in during the offseason and utilize training camp and his first full season to help the team become playoff contenders.

“We have a lot of work to do in order to get to, where I believe, we need to get to,” DeBoer said. “We’ve started to put in some building blocks. We’re ahead of the game in that way, [with] the foundational pieces we’re going to need in order to win here consistently.”

Related Content

7 Facts: Peter DeBoer

Inside the Islanders First Day with Peter DeBoer

Peter DeBoer Offers Perspective on Islanders After Becoming Head Coach

Horvat and DeBoer’s Olympic Connection

Inside Mathieu Darche’s Decision to Hire Peter DeBoer

Islanders Name DeBoer Head Coach

News Feed

Jay McKee Named Hamilton Hammers Head Coach

Milestones, Medals and Mentorship: Inside Bo Horvat’s Big Year

Follow the Isles at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

Islanders Prospect Report: May 26, 2026

Islanders Sign Foudy to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

This Day in Isles History: May 24

A New Era Begins: Introducing the Hamilton Hammers

This Day in Isles History: May 21

Islanders Iron Man Mentality: Adam Pelech’s Healthy Season Powered Islanders Blue Line

Islanders Announce ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Trenton

Anders Lee “Honored” to Give Scholarships to High School Seniors Who Provide Help and Sympathy to Cancer Patients

Islanders Prospect Report: May 18, 2026

This Day in Isles History: May 17

From Long Island to Team Sweden, Holmstrom and Heineman’s Friendship Keeps Growing

This Day in Isles History: May 14

Emotional Schaefer Reflects on Winning Calder Trophy

Schaefer Wins Calder Memorial Trophy

Isles Day-to-Day: Barzal to Miss 2026 IIHF World Championship