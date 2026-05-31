Islanders “Ahead of the Curve” for 2026-27 After Four-Game Sample Size Under Pete DeBoer

Peter DeBoer used the analogy of “drinking from a fire hose” when he was hired as New York Islanders Head Coach with four games remaining in the 2025-26 season.

From learning a new roster to implementing systems on the fly, DeBoer stepped into a difficult situation with little time to establish structure or familiarity. The Islanders were navigating that adjustment in real time too, quickly adapting to a new voice and system before the season came to an end.

While his start behind the Islanders bench was brief, it gave DeBoer valuable insight into the roster, and a head start as he prepares for his first training camp and full season as Islanders Head Coach.

“I’m going to be way ahead of where I would’ve been had I come in during the summer for sure.” DeBoer said. “Is it enough time to have all the answers? No, but I’ve got a lot more answers than I would have had showing up here in training camp without having this experience with this group. I’m excited to start fresh and have a camp and get to work with them."

The disappointment of missing the playoffs is expected to linger throughout the offseason and could serve as motivation heading into next year.

“The guys that are coming back have to take that feeling that they had in the dressing room after the season ended, how bad that feels, and use it as fuel for next season to make sure we’re not in that spot again,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer was an NHL head coach for 18 straight years before the 2025-26 season, and during that span, he became known around the league not only for his success, but for his defensive style and structure. In just four games, there was a noticeable improvement in the Islanders’ shot volume and shots allowed as the teamoutshot opponents 130-75 over that span.

“I thought the quality in which we were playing at was pretty high, defensively, we didn't really give much up,” Mathew Barzal said. “We would have liked to score a few more goals, but that's not on Pete. But I think we did as good as we could have done with the time that we had.”