Islanders Sign Foudy to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed forward Liam Foudy to a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

Foudy, 26, scored 47 points (26 goals, 21 assists) in 60 regular season games with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League, establishing AHL career highs in both points and goals. The Scarborough, ON, native led Bridgeport with six game-winning goals and three shorthanded goals, while ranking second on the team in goals, tied for second in power-play goals (5), third in points and fifth in assists. Foudy also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games with Bridgeport, and made one NHL appearance with the Islanders in the team’s season finale on April 14.

The Columbus Blue Jackets selected Foudy in the first round (18th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He has scored 22 career points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 105 NHL games with Columbus, the Nashville Predators and Islanders. Foudy also played 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Columbus in 2020, scoring a goal and an assist.

Foudy has appeared in 199 career AHL games with Bridgeport, the Milwaukee Admirals and Cleveland Monsters, accumulating 143 points (66 goals, 77 assists). He’s also scored two goals in 17 combined Calder Cup Playoff games with Bridgeport, Milwaukee and Cleveland.

Prior to his professional career, Foudy played four seasons of junior hockey with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. On the international stage, Foudy has represented Canada at the 2018 Under-18 World Junior Championship, the 2020 World Junior Championship and the 2021 World Championship, winning gold in 2020 and 2021.