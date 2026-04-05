7 Facts: Peter DeBoer

New York Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche announced Peter DeBoer as the new Head Coach of the New York Islanders. Get to know the Isles bench boss in the latest edition of 7 Facts.

STACKED HEAD COACHING RESUME

DeBoer is coming into the Islanders organization with a career head coaching resume of 662-447-152 as Head Coach of the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, as his 662 career wins rank 18th all-time and his 1,261 games coached rank 22nd.

In his most recent coaching stint with Dallas, he posted a record of 149-68-29 and a personal-best .665 win percentage.