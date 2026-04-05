7 Facts: Peter DeBoer

Get to know the new Islanders Head Coach

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

New York Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche announced Peter DeBoer as the new Head Coach of the New York Islanders. Get to know the Isles bench boss in the latest edition of 7 Facts.

STACKED HEAD COACHING RESUME

DeBoer is coming into the Islanders organization with a career head coaching resume of 662-447-152 as Head Coach of the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, as his 662 career wins rank 18th all-time and his 1,261 games coached rank 22nd.

In his most recent coaching stint with Dallas, he posted a record of 149-68-29 and a personal-best .665 win percentage.

POSTSEASON SUCCESS

DeBoer has a track record of having immediate success, leading the Devils and Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with each team.

DeBoer took the Golden Knights and Stars to the Western Conference Final in his first season with both teams. He has made the Western Conference Final in five of his last seven years coaching.

DeBoer’s 97 career postseason wins are fifth all-time in NHL coaching history.

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GAME 7 RECORD

DeBoer is 9-0 in Game 7s, which are the most Game 7 wins in  in NHL coaching history.

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HE COACHED FOR CANADA IN THE OLYMPICS, 4 NATIONS

DeBoer served as an Assistant Coach for Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he helped Bo Horvat and Canada earn a silver medal. The year prior, he coached Canada as an assistant in the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, helping lead Canada to a win in the tournament. 

Additionally, he won a gold medal at the 2015 World Championship – with Brayden Schenn – and led the 2005 Canadian team to gold at the World Juniors.

DeBoer is from Dunnville, Ontario.

JUNIORS SUCCESS

DeBoer’s success as a bench boss dates back to his days in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

In his 13 career seasons as a Head Coach in the OHL, he won the Memorial Cup in 2003 with the Kitchener Rangers and led the 2003 and 2008 teams to OHL Championships.

DeBoer was recognized as OHL Coach of the Year twice (1999 and 2000) with the Plymouth Whalers, as he also earned the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Coach of the Year Award in 2000.

He is one of eight coaches in OHL history to achieve 500 wins.

DeBoer spent an additional two seasons as an Assistant Coach in the OHL, winning another OHL championship in 1995.

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PLAYING CAREER

DeBoer was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 12th round of the 1988 NHL Draft (237th overall) and played two seasons of pro hockey with the Milwaukee Admirals of the International Hockey League (IHL).

JUNIORS OWNERSHIP EXPERIENCE

DeBoer was the partial owner of the OHL's Oshawa Generals from 2010-18.

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