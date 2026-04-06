Inside the Islanders First Day with Peter DeBoer

Mathieu Darche called it a jolt. Peter DeBoer called it a reset. Whatever the label, Monday marked a new chapter for the New York Islanders as they took the ice for their first practice under DeBoer, the newly appointed Head Coach.

"It took all of us by a little bit of surprise, but at the end of the day, this is on us," Bo Horvat said of the Islanders coaching change, which saw the team transition from Patrick Roy to DeBoer. "We weren't good enough, especially this past week. We take responsibility for everything that's happened, and it's on us to turn the tide and push these last four games to make the playoffs."

The coaching change came on the heels of a four-game losing streak. Darche said it was the right time to make the move, though it was a tough decision.

“By no means is this all on Patrick,” Darche said. “Sometimes it's just a circumstance that you need a change and a different voice, and that was the time right now.”