Islanders Announce ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Trenton

The New York Islanders announced today that they have reached an ECHL affiliation agreement with the Trenton Ironhawks. Trenton joins Hamilton (American Hockey League) as the primary minor league affiliates for the Islanders organization.

“We are excited to partner with Trenton as our new ECHL affiliate and bring professional hockey back to New Jersey’s capital city,” Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche said. “Trenton has a great organization, led by Bob Ohrablo, and has set a platform for our prospects to develop both on and off the ice. We’ve had several members of the current and past Islanders teams play games in the ECHL and look forward to continuing that trend in Trenton.”

“We are proud to welcome the NY Islanders and their new AHL team in Hamilton, ONT, as part of the Ironhawks family,” said Bob Ohrablo, team president. “Judging by the early support for the Ironhawks, Islanders prospects will develop in an electric atmosphere and a community that loves cheering them on.”

Inaugural season memberships, corporate partnerships and Trenton Ironhawks apparel are currently on sale at TrentonIronhawks.com.

Trenton was previously the home to Trenton Titans from 1999-2006, the Trenton Devils from 2007-2011, and then back to the Trenton Titans from 2011-2013. The club had affiliation agreements over the course of the 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (1999-2007 and 2011-2013), New Jersey Devils (2006-2011), Islanders (1999-2002 and 2005-06), and Los Angeles Kings (1999-2000). The team will play their home games at the CURE Insurance Arena.

Several Islanders prospects saw time in the ECHL last season, including forwards Cam Berg, Jesse Nurmi, Gleb Veremyev, defensemen Calle Odelius, Jesse Pulkkinen, and goalies Tristan Lennox and Henrik Tikkanen.