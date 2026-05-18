Anders Lee “Honored” to Give Scholarships to High School Seniors Who Provide Help and Sympathy to Cancer Patients

Applications are open now through June 1 for the Fenov Scholar program, spearheaded by Isles captain Anders Lee

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

New York Islanders Captain Anders Lee thinks about Fenov Pierre-Louis all the time.

Whether it’s the offseason or the middle of a busy NHL season, Fenov, who passed away of cancer at the age of 17 in July 2018, is in the back of Lee’s mind.

When Lee first met Fenov after a game in 2017, he was immediately inspired by his heart of gold and wisdom beyond his years. To this day, when Lee visits pediatric patients going through cancer after Islanders games, those special interactions remind him of Fenov.

"I really enjoy being able to get a family out and away from what they're dealing with,” Lee said. “For them to just enjoy an Islanders hockey game and hang out for a few minutes after. That's an honor of Fenov. That started with him, a little tradition. He’s given us inspiration that we continue to carry as we do our best to make a difference in his honor.”

Lee is carrying on Fenov’s legacy through the Fenov Scholar program, awarding scholarships to five graduating high school seniors who have gone above and beyond academically while helping those with cancer.

The Story of Anders Lee's Kancer Jam

He’s been awarding scholarships annually since 2018. Previous recipients have taken care of family members with cancer, fundraised in their community or have volunteered at Lee’s Kancer Jam. Some have dedicated their education and careers to cancer research.  

Every year, Lee and his wife, Grace, read through all applications personally. They look forward to honoring the next group of difference-makers. 

"We honor the kids that are out there and their communities, helping someone else that has cancer,” Lee said. “Grace and I love to hear their stories. It's a fun thing for us to read through every year and hear from these wonderful kids.”

Lee hosts Jam Kancer in the Kan charity events on Long Island, which are Kan Jam frisbee tournaments to raise money and awareness for families affected by cancer. He spends quality time with children and families battling cancer, while his Islanders teammates participate in support. 

Education is an important value to Lee, as he said his parents instilled that in him from an early age. When he was a student athlete at Notre Dame, he took his education seriously while playing hockey at the NCAA level, participating in any school fundraisers, events and walks before giving back as a pro.

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PHOTOS: Anders Lee Jam Kancer in the Kan 2025 Event

Snapshots from the Anders Lee Jam Kancer in the Kan 2025. Photos by Sam Johnston/New York Islanders.

“At Notre Dame, with our hockey team and the school, there was always some form of community service or fundraiser going on that students or the hockey team would take part in," Lee said. "That was really important to the Notre Dame coaching staff, instilling that in us. So when I came out of school, and then coming to the Islanders, that was still very much with me, and after a few years, getting settled on the team, I was in a position to look for ways to make an impact. Meeting Fenov was what kicked it all off."

Lee won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2024 for his outstanding work in the community, leadership and efforts for families battling cancer. When he connects with families, he nurtures those relationships by keeping in touch over the years, reaching out personally to see how they’re doing and give them a boost.

Lee keeps in touch with Fenov’s mother Mathilda as he carries out her son’s legacy in the form of helping bright students who demonstrate the same willingness to make a difference. 

Applications are open now through June 1 at 5PM eastern to graduating high school seniors attending college in the fall. They’re looking to name five winners, though in recent years they have selected more than five because of the volume of impressive and inspiring candidates, which is “a great problem to have” according to Lee.

Apply here.

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