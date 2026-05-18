Anders Lee “Honored” to Give Scholarships to High School Seniors Who Provide Help and Sympathy to Cancer Patients

New York Islanders Captain Anders Lee thinks about Fenov Pierre-Louis all the time.

Whether it’s the offseason or the middle of a busy NHL season, Fenov, who passed away of cancer at the age of 17 in July 2018, is in the back of Lee’s mind.

When Lee first met Fenov after a game in 2017, he was immediately inspired by his heart of gold and wisdom beyond his years. To this day, when Lee visits pediatric patients going through cancer after Islanders games, those special interactions remind him of Fenov.

"I really enjoy being able to get a family out and away from what they're dealing with,” Lee said. “For them to just enjoy an Islanders hockey game and hang out for a few minutes after. That's an honor of Fenov. That started with him, a little tradition. He’s given us inspiration that we continue to carry as we do our best to make a difference in his honor.”

Lee is carrying on Fenov’s legacy through the Fenov Scholar program, awarding scholarships to five graduating high school seniors who have gone above and beyond academically while helping those with cancer.