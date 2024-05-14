May 14, 1993 - David Volek scores at 5:16 of overtime, as the Islanders stun the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins with a 4-3 win in Game 7 of the Patrick Division Final.
This Day in Isles History: May 14
The Islanders defeat the reigning Stanley Cup champions with David Volek's OT winner
© David E. Klutho/Getty Images
The Islanders, who were heavy underdogs without leading scorer Pierre Turgeon, led 3-1 with four minutes to play in Game 7 before allowing two goals in the final four minutes of regulation. However, they shook off the comeback to clinch the series in OT, as Ray Ferraro set up Volek for the winning goal.
