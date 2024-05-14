This Day in Isles History: May 14

The Islanders defeat the reigning Stanley Cup champions with David Volek's OT winner

Volek-Blue-Pens

© David E. Klutho/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

May 14, 1993 - David Volek scores at 5:16 of overtime, as the Islanders stun the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins with a 4-3 win in Game 7 of the Patrick Division Final.

The Islanders, who were heavy underdogs without leading scorer Pierre Turgeon, led 3-1 with four minutes to play in Game 7 before allowing two goals in the final four minutes of regulation. However, they shook off the comeback to clinch the series in OT, as Ray Ferraro set up Volek for the winning goal.

Take a deep dive with the 1993 Oral History and Stan Fischler's recollection of Volek and his heroics in Game 7.

