"My first thought was just I'm so glad this is over," Nystrom said. "A couple of seconds after that it was "We won the Stanley Cup!" and everyone came out and was just jumping all over each other."

"To see the puck go in, see it dent the net, that was absolutely amazing," Nystrom continued. "And to be swamped by all the guys. I always felt that it was pandemonium. We were just so elated and happy that we had won the game, but also turned over the disappointments that we had in '78 and '79. We had finally won it. It was huge."

May 24, 2021 - Josh Bailey scores the double-OT winner in Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, giving the Islanders a 3-2 series lead. Bailey was the beneficiary of a Tristan Jarry turnover 51 seconds into the second sudden-death frame. Anthony Beauvillier and Jordan Eberle scored in regulation, while Ilya Sorokin made 48 saves.