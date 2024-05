May 17, 1983 -The Islanders win their fourth-straight cup with a sweep over the Edmonton Oilers. The Isles win 4-2 in Game 4 with goals from Bryan Trottier, John Tonelli, Mike Bossy and Ken Morrow. Goaltender Billy Smith wins the Conn Smythe Trophy after picking up 13 wins and two shutouts through 17 playoff games.