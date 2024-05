May 21, 1981 - The Islanders win their second Stanley Cup, defeating the Minnesota North Stars four games to one. The Islanders beat Minnesota 5-1 in Game 5 to clinch the series. Butch Goring scored two goals in Game 5, putting the finishing touches on his Conn Smythe Trophy win. Goring won the Conn Smythe with 20 points (10G, 10A), including two game-winning goals, through 15 playoff games.