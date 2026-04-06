Peter DeBoer Offers Perspective on Islanders After Becoming Head Coach

Perspective was the word of the day as Peter DeBoer was introduced as the New York Islanders new Head Coach.

As an outsider, DeBoer could offer a different perspective on an Islanders team looking to tighten up defensively and make a playoff push with four games remaining on their schedule.

“We’re going to tweak some things,” DeBoer said. “This is a good team. There are good people in there. They were doing a lot of good things for big parts of this year. So we just try and get that back on track.”

DeBoer also talked about some inner perspective he’d gained from a year spent out of the game – his first season not behind an NHL bench in 18 years. He felt maybe he’d taken for granted the privilege of being in the NHL, too caught up in the grind to realize how great the experience really is.

The new coach relayed that to his new team on Monday, reminding them not to take for granted that despite being one point out of the playoffs, they were in a position to take a run at the postseason.

“You get a little different perspective about how fortunate we are to do what we do,” DeBoer said of this past year. “How great it is to be in the position we're in with four games left, chance to be playing in the playoffs in less than two weeks. And don't take that for granted.”