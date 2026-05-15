From Long Island to Team Sweden, Holmstrom and Heineman’s Friendship Keeps Growing

Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman’s friendship is evident just from watching them play two-touch, the keep-up soccer game most teams use as a pre-game warmup.

The two Swedes are fiercely competitive with each other in the circle of New York Islanders teammates – with Holmstrom taking pride in showing off his soccer skills.

"He hates losing in the two-touch soccer before games,” Heineman said. “He complains all the time about when I win. If get him, he's so frustrated. If he gets me... I mean it didn't happen this year, but if he ever gets me, he would let me know."

Heineman jokes about it, but Holmstrom played a big role in Heineman settling into the Islanders organization – and Long Island itself – when he was acquired by the Isles last offseason.

Holmstrom helped Heineman move into his apartment and drove him around to help him acclimate. The three Swedes – Holmstrom, Heineman and defenseman Adam Boqvist – lived in the same apartment complex, so it was a comfortable environment for Heineman to get off to a strong start with his new team.

"We connected right away,” Heineman said. “We had a lot of fun this year, with all the Swedes, we’re a tight group. Guys have been unreal here. It's a bit different when you're from the same country and speak the same language. They've been awesome, for sure."