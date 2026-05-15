From Long Island to Team Sweden, Holmstrom and Heineman’s Friendship Keeps Growing

On Emil Heineman and Simon Holmstrom’s solid season and off-ice friendship

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman’s friendship is evident just from watching them play two-touch, the keep-up soccer game most teams use as a pre-game warmup.  

The two Swedes are fiercely competitive with each other in the circle of New York Islanders teammates – with Holmstrom taking pride in showing off his soccer skills.

"He hates losing in the two-touch soccer before games,” Heineman said. “He complains all the time about when I win. If get him, he's so frustrated. If he gets me... I mean it didn't happen this year, but if he ever gets me, he would let me know."

Heineman jokes about it, but Holmstrom played a big role in Heineman settling into the Islanders organization – and Long Island itself – when he was acquired by the Isles last offseason.

Holmstrom helped Heineman move into his apartment and drove him around to help him acclimate. The three Swedes – Holmstrom, Heineman and defenseman Adam Boqvist – lived in the same apartment complex, so it was a comfortable environment for Heineman to get off to a strong start with his new team.

"We connected right away,” Heineman said. “We had a lot of fun this year, with all the Swedes, we’re a tight group. Guys have been unreal here. It's a bit different when you're from the same country and speak the same language. They've been awesome, for sure."

Clean Out Day 5/3: Simon Holmstrom

Heineman had a breakout season with a career-high 22 goals and 31 points, surpassing the 18 points (10G, 8A) he recorded with Montreal in the season prior. The 24-year-old has a sneaky good shot, acknowledged and praised by his teammates and coaches, but worked on becoming a well-rounded player. Heineman quickly became part of the Islanders’ special teams, scoring four power-play goals and logging 46:42 TOI shorthanded.

Heineman’s health also played a role in his season. He overcame an injury from a pedestrian accident in his rookie season with Montreal, so he was healthy and hoping for a fresh start and a new home when he arrived on Long Island, which he got.

"The team has taken care of me so well and made me comfortable coming here,” Heineman said. “I'm so grateful for every single one of the guys in here, they made the year really easy and special for me. It's been a hell of a year for me to just come to the rink and hang out with the boys."

Breakup Day: Emil Heineman

At 24, Heineman and Holmstrom are still in the early stages of their careers, though it’s easy to forget that Holmstrom has already logged four seasons with the Islanders. This past year, Holmstrom recorded his second straight 40-point campaign with 41 points (19G, 22A), while he recorded career highs in games played (79) shots (100) and overtime goals (2). The 24-year-old has played OT minutes before, but his two overtime goals were the first two of his career. He continued to be an impactful penalty killer, as he recorded 2:01 SH TOI/GP, and ranked second on the team with four shorthanded points (2G, 2A) behind JG Pageau’s seven shorthanded points (3G, 4A). 

"He's so good offensively, as we know, with the puck, with his reach, but I think defensively, he's playing a 200 feet game and his stick is unbelievable,” Pageau said. “To see him on every unit, whether it be power play or PK, it shows how much he means to this group and this organization, and it makes us a better team.”​

The next adventure for the Swedish duo is competing on an international stage, as Holmstrom and Heineman will represent Sweden at the IIHF World Championships, which kicks off on Friday. Their bond built with the Islanders will translate over to their home country, where they will make new memories this summer.

"Sometimes when you miss home, you can always talk to the boys about Swedish stuff and things that other people here maybe don't understand, and it's definitely a big help, Holmstrom said.

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