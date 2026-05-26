Islanders Prospect Report: May 26, 2026

Check in on how the Isles prospects are doing in the CHL Memorial Cup

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

ROMANO AND KITCHENER UP 2-0 IN MEMORIAL CUP

Luca Romano and the Kitchener Rangers are off to a hot start in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Memorial Cup, earning wins against the Kelowna Rockets and Everett Silvertips in their first two games of the tournament.

The Islanders’ 2025 third-round pick (74th overall) contributed offensively in both victories. Romano recorded a primary assist in Friday’s 5-0 win over the Rockets, then added another helper in Monday’s 6-2 victory over the Silvertips, helping Kitchener build a 5-2 lead in the second period.

Romano has registered four shots on goal through two contests.

The Rangers sit atop the round-robin standings with four points and a perfect 2-0 record. A win on Tuesday would clinch Kitchener a spot in Sunday’s championship game.

POLETIN RECORDS ASSIST

Tomas Poletin recorded his first career Memorial Cup point on Sunday, tallying an assist in the Kelowna Rockets’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

Poletin, the Islanders’ 2025 fourth-round pick (106th overall), earned the primary assist on Kelowna’s second goal to force overtime, but the Rockets surrendered the game-winner 5:28 into the extra frame. Kelowna is now 0-2 in the tournament.

STATS

CHL

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 55GP, 14G, 19A, 33P, 22PIM

Luca Romano (Playoffs) | 18GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 12PIM

Luca Romano (Memorial Cup) | 2GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM

Tomas Poletin (Kelowna) WHL | 43GP, 20G, 15A, 35P, 38PIM

Tomas Poletin (Playoffs) | 9GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 6PIM

Tomas Poletin (Memorial Cup) | 2GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM

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