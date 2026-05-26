Islanders Prospect Report: May 26, 2026

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ROMANO AND KITCHENER UP 2-0 IN MEMORIAL CUP

Luca Romano and the Kitchener Rangers are off to a hot start in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Memorial Cup, earning wins against the Kelowna Rockets and Everett Silvertips in their first two games of the tournament.

The Islanders’ 2025 third-round pick (74th overall) contributed offensively in both victories. Romano recorded a primary assist in Friday’s 5-0 win over the Rockets, then added another helper in Monday’s 6-2 victory over the Silvertips, helping Kitchener build a 5-2 lead in the second period.