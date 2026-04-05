Islanders Name DeBoer Head Coach

New York Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche announced today that Patrick Roy has been relieved of his coaching responsibilities. Peter DeBoer has been named Head Coach of the New York Islanders.

DeBoer, 57, joins the Islanders after serving as the Head Coach of the Dallas Stars from 2022-23 through 2024-25. He finished with an overall record of 149-68-29, posting a personal-best .665 win percentage over his three seasons with the Stars. In each season with Dallas, DeBoer led the team to the Western Conference Final.

A native of Dunnville, Ontario, DeBoer has an overall coaching record of 662-447-152 in 1,261 games over 17 NHL seasons with Dallas, the Vegas Golden Knights, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils, and Florida Panthers. DeBoer ranks 18th in NHL history in coaching wins (662) and 22nd in games coached (1,261). DeBoer has led four different franchises to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and has reached the Stanley Cup Final on two occasions, first with New Jersey (2012) and then with San Jose (2016). He has a record of 97-82 in 179 postseason games and ranks fifth in playoff wins and seventh in playoff games coached. DeBoer has a perfect 9-0 record in Game 7s, marking the most Game 7 wins in NHL coaching history.

DeBoer served as the Head Coach for San Jose over five seasons (2015-19) and amassed a 198-129-34 record in 361 regular-season games. He qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in four of his five campaigns with the Sharks and helped lead the team to its first Stanley Cup Final appearance in franchise history during the 2015-16 season. DeBoer spent four seasons (2011-14) as the Head Coach for New Jersey, posting a 114-93-41 record in 248 regular-season contests and reaching the Stanley Cup Final in his first campaign with the club in 2011-12. Additionally, he served as the Head Coach for three seasons (2008-11) in Florida and recorded a 103-107-36 mark in 246 regular-season games.

His extensive head coaching resume includes 13 seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), capturing the 2003 Memorial Cup Championship and two OHL championships (2003, 2008) with the Kitchener Rangers. DeBoer won the OHL Coach of the Year Award in 1999 and 2000 with the Plymouth Whalers and captured the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Coach of the Year Award in 2000. He is one of eight coaches in OHL history to reach the 500-win plateau (539) and ranks eighth all-time in OHL wins.

DeBoer represented Team Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games and the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off as an Assistant Coach. He won a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Championship and the 2005 World Junior Championship. He has served on the coaching staff at four IIHF World Championships (2010, 2011, 2014, 2015), two World Junior Championships (1998, 2005) and at the 2007 Canada-Russia Super Series.

Prior to his coaching career, he was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 12th round (237th overall) of the 1988 NHL Draft and played two seasons of professional hockey with the Milwaukee Admirals of the International Hockey League (IHL).