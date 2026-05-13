Emotional Schaefer Reflects on Winning Calder Trophy

Matthew Schaefer on winning the Calder Memorial Trophy for historic rookie year, teammates honored to be a part of it

Matthew Schaefer - Calder Media Availability

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

This kid’s ... a Calder Trophy winner.  

Matthew Schaefer won the Calder Memorial Trophy on Wednesday, capping a spectacular season by officially being named the NHL’s rookie of the year.  

The presentation of the Calder was extra special and captured on Good Morning America. His father, Todd, older brother, Johnny, and the Martin family, who he lived with in his rookie season, all surprised him after he was presented with the prestigious trophy. He was emotional, reflecting on his family’s trials and tribulations.  

“It means a lot,” Schaefer said on Good Morning America. “This year’s been very important to me. I want to do it for my mum and my family, it’s definitely an honor.  

His father summed it up.  

“Today’s a good day, buddy,” Todd Schaefer said. “It’s a good day.” 

Schaefer shared his good day with some kids who needed one, as he visited Cohen Children’s Medical Center with the Calder.  

“I knew I wanted to come visit the kids at Northwell and it was even more special that I was able to bring the Calder Trophy with me,” Schaefer said. “It’s definitely an honor.”

Keeping the secret that his whole inner circle was in New York to celebrate the moment was a tough task for the Schaefer family – as Todd told his 18-year-old-son that his FaceTime “didn’t work” because he was staying 10 floors above him in the same hotel in New York before his GMA appearance.  

“He wasn’t answering me for the past two days, so part of me was like, maybe he doesn’t know how to work a phone,” Schaefer said with a laugh. “But it was super special to see them today.”  

Schaefer beat out Montreal’s Ivan Demidov and Anaheim’s Beckett Sennecke for the rookie of the year title. The decision was unanimous, with Schaefer capturing all 198 first-place votes from the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. Looking back at his year, it was easy to see why.  

Schaefer recorded 59 points (23G, 36A) in 82 games, which tied Brian Leetch for the NHL record for the most goals by a rookie defenseman in a single season. He also recorded the most points by an 18-year-old defenseman and became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach 20 goals and 50 points in a season. 

Once the season started, a Calder Trophy win seemed inevitable, but before Schaefer kicked off his historic rookie campaign, there was a question of whether he would make the team, or if another season in juniors would help his development. His teammates - like Adam Pelech who skated with Schaefer last summer - knew he was a special player who was ready to make the jump. 

“My first skate out there with him, I could tell he was going to be good,” Pelech said. “There was the question of whether he was going to make the team, guys were asking me that. I'm like, are you kidding me? Were you watching him? He still exceeded all my expectations. He was unbelievable.”

Schaefer remained humble through it all – always thinking about the team and giving credit to his teammates. 

"It goes a long way with the guys on my team, it’s my trophy as much as theirs,” Schaefer said. “Everyone in the Islanders organization and the staff has helped me so much, it’s truly an honor to be a part of it.” 

Schaefer set the average ice time record for an 18-year-old (24:41) and broke the record for most in a single game by any NHL teenager (31:59) since the statistic began being tracked. 

“He plays 25 minutes a night like it’s nothing,” Kyle MacLean said. “It’s unbelievable. He’s a star in the making.”  

The Hamilton, Ontario native led all rookies in average time on ice (24:41), power-play goals (8), and shots on goal (222), while tying for first in goals and overtime goals (2). He ranked second in power-play points (18), third in assists and points, tied for third in game-winning goals (4) and fifth with a plus-13 rating.  

Schaefer is the sixth Islander in franchise history to take home the Calder, following Mathew Barzal (2018), Bryan Berard (1997), Mike Bossy (1978), Bryan Trottier (1976) and Denis Potvin (1974). 

"To see all the Islanders who have done it, obviously most recently Barzal and all the guys like Trottier,” Schaefer said. “They’ve done such a great job with bringing this organization where it needs to be and setting a very high standard.”  

Schaefer played an important role in overtime success this season – the Islanders went 10-0 in the extra frame, which has never been accomplished before in NHL history. Trusted when the extra point was on the line, Schaefer often was a trio with Bo Horvat and Barzal.  

“I think just the combination of guys with high IQ, knowing when to hold on to the puck, knowing when and where to make plays, knowing when not to force shots,” Barzal said. “Then on top of that, the way Schaefer and I and can get going with our legs, and then Bo as a trigger man, it’s super dangerous.” 

There were learning curves along the way, but Schaefer faced every new situation with a high level of maturity beyond his years. 

“It felt like he had the league figured out in a way, but he's only going to improve and that's really exciting,” Captain Anders Lee said.

Because of Schaefer’s consistent success in his rookie year, he was a target for opponents trying to get under his skin. Schaefer ended the season leading all NHL defensemen with 38 penalties drawn, which was second overall behind Connor McDavid (56). 

Schaefer’s teammates had his back, protected him like a little brother, and were on the same page in wanting him to feel comfortable.  

“It's kind of funny, he just keeps going,” MacLean said. “Guys would hit him, guys would go after him and he’d still challenge guys, take them on with spin moves. He’s got the physical skill, but mentally, he's so solid. He’s the same kid every day.” 

Schaefer played on pairs with Ryan Pulock, Scott Mayfield, Tony DeAngelo and Adam Pelech throughout the course of the season and every veteran d-man took seriously the responsibility of helping him learn.  

"A big thing for me was just making sure I was in a good spot to answer any questions and lead by example,” Mayfield said. “It was a pleasure to be in that role. Schaefer is a special kid. Just the way he wanted to learn, took advice. It was pretty cool to be in that situation." 

The Islanders didn’t take for granted the special experience of playing with a first-overall pick in his first season.  

“It's pretty cool to play with a special talent like that, not everybody in the league gets to do it in their career,” DeAngelo said. “Superstar talent, and you know, he's got a huge personality, which I think is great for the organization and the game itself.” 

There’s no doubt Schaefer added a spark to the locker room and elevated the Islanders – both skill-wise on the ice and by bringing good energy with his personality. 

“The impact that he had on our team was just what we needed,” Lee said. “It was obviously a huge boost and he brought a ton of energy. He brought people to our games, we had great energy in the building, and he's a good kid, and understands all this stuff. The sky's the limit for him.”

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