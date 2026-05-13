Emotional Schaefer Reflects on Winning Calder Trophy

Schaefer remained humble through it all – always thinking about the team and giving credit to his teammates.

"It goes a long way with the guys on my team, it’s my trophy as much as theirs,” Schaefer said. “Everyone in the Islanders organization and the staff has helped me so much, it’s truly an honor to be a part of it.”

Schaefer set the average ice time record for an 18-year-old (24:41) and broke the record for most in a single game by any NHL teenager (31:59) since the statistic began being tracked.

“He plays 25 minutes a night like it’s nothing,” Kyle MacLean said. “It’s unbelievable. He’s a star in the making.”

The Hamilton, Ontario native led all rookies in average time on ice (24:41), power-play goals (8), and shots on goal (222), while tying for first in goals and overtime goals (2). He ranked second in power-play points (18), third in assists and points, tied for third in game-winning goals (4) and fifth with a plus-13 rating.

Schaefer is the sixth Islander in franchise history to take home the Calder, following Mathew Barzal (2018), Bryan Berard (1997), Mike Bossy (1978), Bryan Trottier (1976) and Denis Potvin (1974).

"To see all the Islanders who have done it, obviously most recently Barzal and all the guys like Trottier,” Schaefer said. “They’ve done such a great job with bringing this organization where it needs to be and setting a very high standard.”

Schaefer played an important role in overtime success this season – the Islanders went 10-0 in the extra frame, which has never been accomplished before in NHL history. Trusted when the extra point was on the line, Schaefer often was a trio with Bo Horvat and Barzal.

“I think just the combination of guys with high IQ, knowing when to hold on to the puck, knowing when and where to make plays, knowing when not to force shots,” Barzal said. “Then on top of that, the way Schaefer and I and can get going with our legs, and then Bo as a trigger man, it’s super dangerous.”

There were learning curves along the way, but Schaefer faced every new situation with a high level of maturity beyond his years.

“It felt like he had the league figured out in a way, but he's only going to improve and that's really exciting,” Captain Anders Lee said.