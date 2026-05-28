Milestones, Medals and Mentorship: Inside Bo Horvat’s Big Year

It was a big year for Bo Horvat.

In his third full season with the New York Islanders, Horvat had another productive year with 31 goals and 57 points. He earned a silver medal for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and capped off the season by scoring his 300th career goal in Game 82 on Apr. 14.

Now, the offseason offers Horvat an opportunity to rest, reset and gear up for another strong campaign.

“It's been a lot, not only physically, but mentally it's been a long year,” Horvat said. “I think just spending time with the family and resetting here is going to be good for me.”

Horvat has been an invaluable addition since the Islanders acquired him from the Vancouver Canucks during the 2022-23 season, and the numbers back it up. A consistent producer throughout his career, Horvat has recorded 30-plus goals in four of his last five seasons and has reached the 50-point mark eight times.

This season was not without adversity. A lower-body injury sideline Horvat in December for five games, while a reaggravation of the injury forced him to miss another nine games in January. Despite the setbacks, Horvat still represented Canada at the Olympics, recording two goals in six games en route to a silver medal.

Islanders Head Coach Peter DeBoer, who served as an assistant coach for Team Canada, got a firsthand look at the versatility Horvat brings.