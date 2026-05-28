Milestones, Medals and Mentorship: Inside Bo Horvat’s Big Year

Coming off his second 30-goal season with the Islanders, Bo Horvat reflects on his Olympic run, overcoming injury and his mindset for next season

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

It was a big year for Bo Horvat.

In his third full season with the New York Islanders, Horvat had another productive year with 31 goals and 57 points. He earned a silver medal for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and capped off the season by scoring his 300th career goal in Game 82 on Apr. 14.

Now, the offseason offers Horvat an opportunity to rest, reset and gear up for another strong campaign.

“It's been a lot, not only physically, but mentally it's been a long year,” Horvat said. “I think just spending time with the family and resetting here is going to be good for me.”

Horvat has been an invaluable addition since the Islanders acquired him from the Vancouver Canucks during the 2022-23 season, and the numbers back it up. A consistent producer throughout his career, Horvat has recorded 30-plus goals in four of his last five seasons and has reached the 50-point mark eight times.

This season was not without adversity. A lower-body injury sideline Horvat in December for five games, while a reaggravation of the injury forced him to miss another nine games in January. Despite the setbacks, Horvat still represented Canada at the Olympics, recording two goals in six games en route to a silver medal.

Islanders Head Coach Peter DeBoer, who served as an assistant coach for Team Canada, got a firsthand look at the versatility Horvat brings.

PIT@NYI: Horvat scores goal against Stuart Skinner

“I was so impressed with him at the Olympics,” DeBoer said of Horvat. “He really carved out an important role for us with faceoffs, penalty killing, some power play. To step into that deep end of the pool with that group of players and to make yourself an important piece, it tells you how good a player he is. It shows you how valuable he is to this organization."

Horvat was limited to 68 games this season, his fewest since 2017-18 campaign where he played 64 games (not including the shortened 56-game slate in 2020-21). He was still able to score 57 points (31G, 26A), ranking him third on the team behind Mathew Barzal and Matthew Schaefer.

“I feel pretty good,” Horvat said. “Obviously, little bumps and bruises here and there, but for the most part, the body still feels pretty good. It's been a long year, but at the same time, I definitely feel ready that I could have been good for playoffs. We just don't want that feeling again next year.”

NYI@LAK: Horvat scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

Horvat has made a tremendous impact since making his Islanders debut on Feb. 6, 2023. His 198 points (99G, 99A) lead the team over that span, while his 21 power-play goals, eight overtime winners and 21 game-winning goals also rank first among Islanders skaters since his arrival.

With five years remaining on the eight-year contract he signed ahead of the 2023-24 season, Horvat remains a key piece of the Islanders’ core alongside emerging young talent such as Matthew Schaefer and Victor Eklund.

“It’s awesome,” Horvat said. “I think to have that youth in the lineup is great for veteran guys and it's obviously nice for them to have veteran guys in the lineup as well, and not a crazy young team. It's fun to see, and they're just going to continue to keep getting better.”

NYI@SJS: Horvat scores goal against Yaroslav Askarov

Horvat’s leadership was recognized this season when he earned the 2026 Bob Nystrom Award, voted on by Islanders fans and presented annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership, hustle and dedication. After serving as an alternate captain for the second straight season, Horvat has become widely regarded as one of the team’s leaders both on and off the ice.

That leadership was on display again on Apr. 14, when Horvat centered rookie Victor Eklund during his NHL debut. The two connected for Horvat’s 300th goal and Eklund’s first NHL point. Even with the milestone goal, Horvat insisted Eklund keep the puck afterward.

“Scoring 300 goals is just amazing, not a lot of people can do that,” Eklund said. “He should have gotten the puck, not me. He was really helpful in my first game, just telling me to have fun and play my game. He's such a good guy, great at hockey and even greater person outside.”

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