Jay McKee Named Hamilton Hammers Head Coach

The Islanders announced that Jay McKee has been named Head Coach of the Hamilton Hammers, the Islanders' new AHL affiliate

2526_988_StaffAnnouncements_1920x1080-1 2
By New York Islanders
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced today that Jay McKee has been named Head Coach of the Hamilton Hammers, the Islanders new American Hockey League affiliate.

McKee, 48, takes over as the first Head Coach in Hamilton’s history.  He has spent the past three years as Head Coach of the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. Last season, McKee led the Brantford to the best record in the OHL (48-10-8-2). McKee has been with the Bulldogs’ organization for the past five seasons, posting an overall record of 213-91-36.  He coached the club to a single-season best record of 51-12-5 in 2021-22, winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL Champion, and making it to the Memorial Cup Championship.

Prior to his time in with the Bulldogs organization, McKee spent four seasons (2016-17 through 2019-20) as Head Coach of the Kitchener Rangers and the 2015-16 season as Associate Coach in Kitchener. As the Rangers Head Coach, McKee compiled a record of 120-88-17. He spent the 2014-15 season as an Assistant Coach with the Erie Otters (OHL), the 2011-12 season as an Assistant Coach of the Rochester Americans (AHL), and the 2010-11 season as an Assistant Coach at Niagara University (NCAA).

McKee’s playing career encompassed 13 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, and Pittsburgh Penguins.  He scored 21 goals and 104 assists for 125 points in 802 career NHL games. The Kingston, Ontario native was drafted by the Sabres in the first round (14th overall) in the 1995 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Milestones, Medals and Mentorship: Inside Bo Horvat’s Big Year

Follow the Isles at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

Islanders Prospect Report: May 26, 2026

Islanders Sign Foudy to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

This Day in Isles History: May 24

A New Era Begins: Introducing the Hamilton Hammers

This Day in Isles History: May 21

Islanders Iron Man Mentality: Adam Pelech’s Healthy Season Powered Islanders Blue Line

Islanders Announce ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Trenton

Anders Lee “Honored” to Give Scholarships to High School Seniors Who Provide Help and Sympathy to Cancer Patients

Islanders Prospect Report: May 18, 2026

This Day in Isles History: May 17

From Long Island to Team Sweden, Holmstrom and Heineman’s Friendship Keeps Growing

This Day in Isles History: May 14

Emotional Schaefer Reflects on Winning Calder Trophy

Schaefer Wins Calder Memorial Trophy

Isles Day-to-Day: Barzal to Miss 2026 IIHF World Championship

Islanders Prospect Report: May 11, 2026