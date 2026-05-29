Jay McKee Named Hamilton Hammers Head Coach

The New York Islanders announced today that Jay McKee has been named Head Coach of the Hamilton Hammers, the Islanders new American Hockey League affiliate.

McKee, 48, takes over as the first Head Coach in Hamilton’s history. He has spent the past three years as Head Coach of the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. Last season, McKee led the Brantford to the best record in the OHL (48-10-8-2). McKee has been with the Bulldogs’ organization for the past five seasons, posting an overall record of 213-91-36. He coached the club to a single-season best record of 51-12-5 in 2021-22, winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL Champion, and making it to the Memorial Cup Championship.

Prior to his time in with the Bulldogs organization, McKee spent four seasons (2016-17 through 2019-20) as Head Coach of the Kitchener Rangers and the 2015-16 season as Associate Coach in Kitchener. As the Rangers Head Coach, McKee compiled a record of 120-88-17. He spent the 2014-15 season as an Assistant Coach with the Erie Otters (OHL), the 2011-12 season as an Assistant Coach of the Rochester Americans (AHL), and the 2010-11 season as an Assistant Coach at Niagara University (NCAA).

McKee’s playing career encompassed 13 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He scored 21 goals and 104 assists for 125 points in 802 career NHL games. The Kingston, Ontario native was drafted by the Sabres in the first round (14th overall) in the 1995 NHL Draft.