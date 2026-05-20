Islanders Iron Man Mentality: Adam Pelech’s Healthy Season Powered Islanders Blue Line

The New York Islanders’ postgame locker room award following wins this season was the Iron Man Mask, presented to the player of the game, but some players — including Adam Pelech — were iron men all year.

Playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career, it’s a remarkable accomplishment for Pelech on a personal level and one that provided a consistent, stabilizing presence to the Isles blueline.

"I just felt lucky to be healthy," Pelech said. "Definitely worked very hard at staying healthy, keeping myself in shape, and doing everything I could to avoid injury. But sometimes, you just get bad luck and hit in the face with a puck or whatever. I'm fortunate to have been healthy all year."