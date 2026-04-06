Inside Mathieu Darche’s Decision to Hire Peter DeBoer

Mathieu Darche sent a jolt through the New York Islanders on Sunday, hiring Peter DeBoer as Head Coach and relieving Patrick Roy of his duties.

The move comes with four games remaining in the regular season and the Islanders one point out of a playoff spot. The move was made in part to spark an Islanders team the General Manager felt had become too loose defensively of late.

“I just felt like the last little bit here we weren't as sharp, or we didn't get away with as much as we did before, because, let's face it, we got away with some stuff during the year,” Darche said. “I just felt at this moment, and the last little bit here, that we were sliding a bit.”

The Islanders suffered their fourth-straight loss on Saturday night, marking their first four-game losing streak of the season. They allowed a season-high eight goals to the Pittsburgh Penguins last Monday and seven goals to Montreal on March 21. The Islanders’ 16 shots on goal on Saturday were the second-fewest they’d recorded this season.

They are by no means giving up on the season, especially with four home games and a head-to-head matchup with the Ottawa Senators – who currently occupy the second Wild Card – on Saturday.

“Do we fully control our destiny? No, but what we control is the four games we're playing,” Darche said. “Moving forward I felt this put us in a better situation and a better opportunity to win those games and to be in the playoffs.”