Islanders Prospect Report: May 18, 2026

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ROMANO WINS OHL CHAMPIONSHIP

Luca Romano and the Kitchener Rangers became Ontario Hockey League Champions after they swept the Barrie Colts in the OHL Finals on May 12.

Romano, the Islanders’ 2025 third-rounder (74th overall), scored the opening goal in their 4-2 win in Game 4 to win the J. Ross Robertson Cup and punch their ticket to the Memorial Cup.

Romano rifled a shot from the right circle to open the scoring at the 13:38 mark of the game. He earned third star of the game honors.

The 18-year-old recorded eight points (3G, 5A) - including one shorthanded goal and one game-winning goal - through 18 postseason games.