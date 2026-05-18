Islanders Prospect Report: May 18, 2026

Poletin, the Islanders’ 2025 fourth-round pick (106th overall) collected five points (2G, 3A) through nine postseason games. That followed a rookie campaign where the 19-year-old winger recorded 35 points (20G, 15A) and a plus-14 rating through 43 regular season games.
See below for the breakdown of the Memorial Cup schedule.
Round-Robin – Game 1 – Friday, May 22 – Kitchener vs. Kelowna (9 p.m. ET)
Round-Robin – Game 2 – Saturday, May 23 – Everett vs. Chicoutimi (9 p.m. ET)
Round-Robin – Game 3 – Sunday, May 24 – Kelowna vs. Chicoutimi (9 p.m. ET)
Round-Robin – Game 4 – Monday, May 25 – Everett vs. Kitchener (9 p.m. ET)
Round-Robin – Game 5 – Tuesday, May 26 – Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener (9 p.m. ET)
Round-Robin – Game 6 – Wednesday, May 27 – Kelowna vs. Everett (9 p.m. ET)
Tie-Breaker (if necessary) – Thursday, May 28 (9 p.m. ET)
Semifinal – Friday, May 29 (9 p.m. ET)
Championship – Sunday, May 31 (7 p.m. ET)
AITCHESON AND COLTS ELIMINATED IN OHL FINALS
Kashawn Aitcheson and the Barrie Colts were swept by Kitchener in the OHL Finals.
The 2025 17th overall pick was held off the scoresheet in a 4-2 loss in Game 4. The 19-year-old defenseman contributed four points (2G, 2A) in the series. He shattered career highs across the board with 27 points (8G, 19A) through 19 playoff games, which marks the deepest run he’s been on with Barrie in his four seasons with the franchise. His 19 assists were tied for most helpers in the 2026 OHL playoffs.
STATS
CHL
Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 56GP, 28G, 42A, 70P, 97PIM
Kashawn Aitcheson (Playoffs) | 19GP, 8G, 19A, 27P, 25PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 55GP, 14G, 19A, 33P, 22PIM
Luca Romano (Playoffs) | 18GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 12PIM