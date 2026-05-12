Isles Day-to-Day: Barzal to Miss 2026 IIHF World Championship

Due to precautionary reasons, Mathew Barzal will miss the remainder of the World Championship because of a minor pre-existing injury.
He is expected to have a normal offseason and be ready for Training Camp.
Mathew Barzal will miss the tournament as a precaution due to a minor pre-existing injury
Due to precautionary reasons, Mathew Barzal will miss the remainder of the World Championship because of a minor pre-existing injury.
He is expected to have a normal offseason and be ready for Training Camp.