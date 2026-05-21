A New Era Begins: Introducing the Hamilton Hammers

Oak View Group (OVG) & TD Coliseum, together with the New York Islanders, today announced the new name and brand identity of their American Hockey League team: Hamilton Hammers.

Rooted in Hamilton’s history as a resilient steel town, the team’s logo features crossed hammers symbolizing the strength, grit, and togetherness of the community, embodying both the city’s steelworking heritage and the spirit of the game. The design reflects Hamilton’s pride and determination, showcasing the unique character that defines the city, while bold, angular lettering evokes the spirit of Steel Town.

Subtle hockey puck details on the hammer knobs pay homage to the iconic puck in the New York Islanders logo, linking the sport’s identity with the craftsmanship of the tools and nodding to the franchise’s origins, including the fisherman logo era. The orange and blue colour palette is also drawn from the Islanders’ classic team colours, reinforcing the connection to the club’s history and evolution. The logo was created by the New York Islanders, while the broader brand identity was developed by Canadian creative agency Recess Creative.

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath, alongside Kelly Cheeseman, President, New York Islanders; Matt Martin, Special Assistant to the General Manager, New York Islanders; Nick DeLuco, Senior Vice President and General Manager, TD Coliseum; Peter Luukko, Co-Chairman, OVG, Scott Howson, President & CEO, AHL; and Tom Pistore, President, OVG Canada attended this afternoon’s event to unveil the brand identity and usher in a new era of Hamilton hockey. Local community members and season ticket deposit holders were also present for the unveiling.

“The city of Hamilton can now unite as Hammers fans. We look forward to seeing the Hammers logo proudly represented across the city as we head into the season this fall,” said Nick DeLuco, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TD Coliseum. “We’re excited for the energy and atmosphere this team will bring to TD Coliseum night after night,”

“This is an exciting new chapter for Hamilton and another major milestone in our city’s growing reputation as a premier destination for sports and entertainment,” said Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Today’s announcement officially launches the identity of Hamilton’s new AHL franchise and sets the stage for the inaugural season at TD Coliseum. The Hamilton Hammers brand reflects our city’s industrial heritage, resilience, and community pride while embracing the future of professional hockey in Hamilton. We are proud to welcome the Hamilton Hammers to our city and look forward to the energy, visitors, and opportunities this team will bring to Hamiltonians, local businesses, and our downtown community.”

“We look forward to building on the progression and foundation established this past season in the AHL and bringing that momentum to Hamilton,” said Mathieu Darche, Islanders GM and Executive Vice President. “The Hamilton Hammers will embody the city’s hard-working spirit — built on heart, work ethic, and a community identity that never backs down. We are proud to have our top organizational prospects playing as the Hamilton Hammers.”

"We are excited to begin a new era of AHL hockey in the City of Hamilton," said Scott Howson, AHL President and CEO. "TD Coliseum is a first-class venue, and the partnership between the New York Islanders and Oak View Group – combined with the passionate support of the community – is sure to make the Hammers a success for years to come."

“The excitement continues to build as we ramp up for the launch of the Hamilton Hammers at TD Coliseum this fall,” said Tom Pistore, President, OVG Canada. “The buzz has been incredible. Our existing partners, new sponsors and season members are all eager to be part of this exciting new chapter of professional hockey in Hamilton and the southwest region.”

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to suit themselves up in official merchandise. The team’s jersey is set to be revealed in the coming weeks alongside the launch of the team’s official ecommerce store, and the opening of jersey pre-orders.

The identity announcement comes a few weeks after the New York Islanders announced plans to relocate its American Hockey League affiliate from Bridgeport, Connecticut to Hamilton, Ontario, beginning with the 2026–27 season. The team will play in the AHL’s North Division. The move was anchored by a long-term agreement at the newly revitalized TD Coliseum. Operated by OVG, the 18,000-seat venue recently completed a $300 million transformation, positioning it as a premier destination for sports and live entertainment.

Please find official assets from the press conference, HERE.

Season seat membership deposits for the 2026/27 Hamilton Hammers season are available now. Visit HamiltonHammers.com to secure your seats, and follow @HammersAHL for the latest news, updates and announcements.