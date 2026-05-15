Follow the Isles at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman are representing Team Sweden while Isles' 2023 second-rounder Danny Nelson is competing for Team USA in this year's Worlds

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

DAY 1 - HEINEMAN, HOLMSTROM AND SWEDEN FALL TO CANADA

Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman, who are playing for Sweden, fell in the opening game in the 2026 IIHF World Championship in a 5-3 decision to Canada.

Holmstrom tallied an assist on Mattias Ekholm's goal that knotted the score at three apiece, but Canada pulled away in the third period with goals from Dylan Cozens and Connor Brown. 

Holmstrom skated 16:07 TOI played left wing on a line with Linus Karlsson and Jacob de la Rose. 

Heineman suited up on a line on the left side of Oscar Sundqvist and Andre Peterson and logged 14:18 TOI.

For the full box score, click here.

The tournament marks Holmstrom's first career appearance in the IIHF World Championship, while it's the second appearance for Heineman, who earned a bronze medal in last year's tournament where he recorded three points (1G, 2A) through 10 games. 

The two have been teammates on an international stage before, as they represented Sweden at the 2021 World Juniors.

FULL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 15

Canada 5, Sweden 3
United States vs Switzerland - 2:20 PM

Sunday, May 17

United States vs United Kingdom - 6:20 AM
Sweden vs Denmark - 10:20 AM

Monday, May 18

United States vs Finland 
Sweden vs Czechia - 2:20 PM

Wednesday, May 20

United States vs Germany - 2:20 PM
Sweden vs Slovakia - 2:20 PM

Friday, May 22

Sweden vs Italy - 2:20 PM

Saturday, May 23

United States vs Latvia - 6:20 AM
Sweden vs Norway - 2:20 PM

Monday, May 25

United States vs Hungary - 10:20 AM

Tuesday, May 26

United States vs Austria - 10:20 AM
Sweden vs Slovakia - 10:20 AM

Thursday, May 28

Quarterfinals begin

Saturday, May 30

Semifinals

Sunday, May 31 

Gold medal game

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