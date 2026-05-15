Follow the Isles at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

DAY 1 - HEINEMAN, HOLMSTROM AND SWEDEN FALL TO CANADA

Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman, who are playing for Sweden, fell in the opening game in the 2026 IIHF World Championship in a 5-3 decision to Canada.

Holmstrom tallied an assist on Mattias Ekholm's goal that knotted the score at three apiece, but Canada pulled away in the third period with goals from Dylan Cozens and Connor Brown.

Holmstrom skated 16:07 TOI played left wing on a line with Linus Karlsson and Jacob de la Rose.

Heineman suited up on a line on the left side of Oscar Sundqvist and Andre Peterson and logged 14:18 TOI.

For the full box score, click here.

The tournament marks Holmstrom's first career appearance in the IIHF World Championship, while it's the second appearance for Heineman, who earned a bronze medal in last year's tournament where he recorded three points (1G, 2A) through 10 games.

The two have been teammates on an international stage before, as they represented Sweden at the 2021 World Juniors.