Horvat and DeBoer’s Olympic Connection

When Head Coach Pete DeBoer entered the New York Islanders locker room, he’d primarily viewed many of the players through the lens of an opposing coach. However, he had the most familiarity with Bo Horvat, as they both represented Team Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina, with DeBoer serving as an Assistant Coach.

Horvat finished the tournament with two goals in six games, as he and DeBoer took home silver for Canada. The two established a solid foundation on an international stage.

“I was so impressed with him at the Olympics,” DeBoer said of Horvat. “He really carved out an important role for us with faceoffs, penalty killing, some power play. To step into that deep end of the pool with that group of players and to make yourself an important piece, it tells you how good a player he is.”

“It shows you how valuable he is to this organization,” DeBoer added.

In the biggest tournament of his career, DeBoer helped Horvat sharpen his 200-foot game while honing in on the defensive aspects, making himself a valuable asset for Team Canada.

“He worked with me a lot on the penalty kill, and it became one of my jobs,” Horvat said. “He was very detailed in the defensive part of the game, he gets his message across very clearly, he was a pleasure to work with over there.”