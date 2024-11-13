Hurricanes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago

Defenseman signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3, 2024

11.13.24 Stillman
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated and assigned defenseman Riley Stillman to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Stillman, 26, missed the Hurricanes’ first 14 games of the season with a lower body injury. The Peterborough, Ontario native spent the 2023-24 season with the Rochester Americans, totaling six points (2g, 4a) and 49 penalty minutes in 47 games played. The 6’2”, 207 lbs. blueliner signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3. Originally selected by Florida in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, he has registered 26 points (4g, 22a) in 158 career NHL games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver and Buffalo.

