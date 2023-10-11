'Bringing My Best'

Let’s be clear:

They weren't 'meaningless.'

Sure, the games didn't count for anything in the standings, but don't you dare suggest the preseason didn’t have value.

“For us, it was actually really important this year,” said Nikita Zadorov, looking back on the weeks-long dress rehearsal. “Every game ‘means’ something, no matter what time of year it is. But it was really a learning process for us this year. New coach, new systems, new players we wanted to (get up to speed). That was the main focus in camp and now we have to translate it to the real games.

“Obviously, guys are still adjusting, but we're ready to put what we've learned out there onto the ice tonight.”

Twenty-two days have passed from when the Flames first reported to camp for medicals and fitness testing to now, the grand opening of the 2023-24 season. An identity had to be re-built from the ground up and Zadorov - who's entering his fourth year with the club - was instrumental in helping shape it.

This is Year 11 for the 28-year-old, who will likely cross the 600-game milestone later this winter – and in the process, further cementing his value on the Flames blueline.

As a leader.

And as a true minute-muncher, who averaged north of 18 minutes per outing last year.

It’s often said that the nerves we feel in life’s bigger moments are a good thing because it shows we care. The 6-foot-6, 248-lb. rearguard says that applies to him, too, but doubly so under the bright lights of opening night. After all, nothing beats the emotion, the pageantry, and the thrill of being introduced in front of a capacity crowd screaming at the top of their lungs.

“It’s exciting, for sure,” said Zadorov, who scored a career-high 14 goals (including his first-career hat-trick in the last game of the season) and 21 points in all 82 games last year. “Sure, there are probably going to be some nerves before puck drop, but that's normal. I pretty much focus on getting quick into the game. Make a few simple plays the first few shifts and get some early changes in. That's the main ‘focus for me. Once you do that, you're into the game and the season is on.

“It’s a big year for me and the team. I feel like I've been trying to be a leader my whole life, no matter the age. I think I've become a little more mature the past few years and that helps me a lot.

“But right now, I’m focused on bringing my best on a nightly basis and help my teammates to succeed as well.”