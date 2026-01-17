Good Afternoon!

It was a heckuva day for the Flames.

No kidding!

Dustin Wolf made 28 saves in a matinee Next Gen game at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as Calgary beat the New York Islanders 4-2 in front of a C of Red crowd packed with youngsters and their families.

He almost scored a goal, too. More on that below.

Yegor Sharangovich, Adam Klapka, Justin Kirkland (with his first of season), and Yan Kuznetsov all beat former Flame David Rittich, who finished the day with 15 saves for the Isles.

Prior to the game, the Flames announced they recalled Matvei Gridin from the Wranglers, reassigned William Stromgren to the AHL club, and also sent Zayne Parekh to the Wranglers for a conditioning stint.

Gridin suited up against the Isles, playing on a line with Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary, and finished with 14:07 in ice time on 16 shifts, with one shot and a massive third-period block on an Adam Pelech point shot.