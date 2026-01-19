Zach Whitecloud learned the game of hockey on Canada’s windswept and snowy prairies.

He was acquired Sunday by the Flames in a multi-piece deal that saw Rasmus Andersson go back the other way to the Vegas Golden Knights.

**CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS ON THE DEAL**

The 29-year-old Whitecloud said he is amped to return north to play where hockey borders on religion.

“Excited is an understatement,” said Whitecloud. “Growing up in Manitoba, I watched the Flames, Leafs, Oilers and Canucks and all those teams, and I never envisioned myself playing in the NHL for one.

“Really excited to join the group there and play in an atmosphere where hockey is No. 1,” added Whitecloud, an undrafted player who signed with the Golden Knights in 2018 and is currently playing in his eighth NHL campaign.

The right-handed defenceman has two goals and seven points this season while leading Vegas rearguards with 774:22 in 5-on-5 ice time and 1,031 shifts according to Natural Stat Trick.

He said he sees the Flames as club going in the right direction and he’s looking forward to making an impact.

“I think where the team is going at this juncture,” he answered. “The team has been playing well. I think they have a lot of guys in place that have had really good careers, really good goaltending, good D corps, good forward groups, and playing in that atmosphere; it’s always a tough building to come in and play in Calgary throughout my career.

“I’m excited to be part of that now and make Calgary a continued spot where it’s difficult to come in and play and keep trying to push forward a winning tradition here.”

The day has, obviously, been a ‘whirlwind’ for him since learning of the deal.

“Ya, whirlwind is exactly it,” he agreed. “I found out earlier this afternoon - Pacific time - and just been kind of trying to move along through the day, get back to people, and answering calls and texts like that.

“A lot of people from Calgary have reached out and I'm really excited to join the group up there tomorrow.”

Whietcloud said he won a Cup with current Flames blueliner Brayden Pachal and the duo roomed in the minors together. Pachal reached out today and they chatted and Whitecloud said he ‘is really excited to see him again and get the lay of the land in Calgary.”

In the meantime, he’s power packing to head up here to the C of Red.

“Flight at 8 a.m. tomorrow, so get a lot my stuff packed up and get a few things in order here and say good-bye to a few people and get on the road and hopefully play up there tomorrow night.”