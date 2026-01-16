5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders

1. Back In The Saddle

After a week and a half away from home, the Flames' upcoming five-game homestand sounds as appealing as that third bowl of porridge.

Just right.

The set of home fixtures gets underway with a matinee, too, as the Islanders come to town for the Flames' Next Gen Game.

For Calgary, the goal is to build on the momentum gained by a solid road trip finale in Chicago Thursday night. For 60 minutes, the Flames worked, they checked, and got timely first-period goals in a 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks.

And over the past 120 minutes, the team is 4-7 on the powerplay, three of those markers coming off second-chance opportunities in the environs of the opposing crease.

That type of work ethic, that drive to get to the tough areas, is something Head Coach Ryan Huska is hoping to be able to count on as the scene shifts to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"You have to find a way to be consistent with your effort," Huska said in Chicago after his side claimed two points against the Blackhawks. "I like the way our group plays at home for the most part, we do a good job on the checking side of the game.

"The challenge for us, to build off of tonight - and the powerplay success that we’ve had here over the last little while, goal-scoring wise - (is) to find a way to execute a little bit quicker, so we can be a little more efficient with the puck."

Matt Coronato grew up watching Saturday's opponent - the New York Islanders - and he comes into the contest tied for Calgary's team lead in goals after his empty-netter helped seal Thursday's win.

Fresh off seeing his old billet family from the USHL's Chicago Steel, the Long Islander is keen on getting back to the Stampede City, with eight of Calgary's final nine games before the Olympic break set to take place in front of the C of Red.

"I think we’re definitely excited to get back in front of the fans," he said Thursday evening. "It’ll be nice to be home for a bit.

"Hopefully we can start the homestand on a good note."