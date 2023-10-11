News Feed

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames open the 2023-24 season tonight vs. Winnipeg (8 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

20231010_5Things
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

1. Let the Games Begin

We are SO back.

The Flames open the 2023-24 regular season tonight when they host their Canadian rivals, the Winnipeg Jets, at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Camp kicked off more than three weeks ago, and after eight preseason games, dozens of practices, back-and-forth flights and everything in between, the boys are eager to get the show on the road.

For real.

“Today was another day where there was a good energy around the room, which was awesome,” Head Coach Ryan Huska said following Tuesday’s practice. “It's fun to be around.

“I get nervous every day. I don't sleep much. But it's a different nervous where you're loving it. You want to be prepared the best that you can be so the team is prepared and ready to go.”

Let's face it: No matter how long they've been around, the players live for these moments. Jonathan Huberdeau, for example, will have a large family contingent taking in the night, including his parents, who he says haven’t missed a single season-opener of his at any point in his career.

“It's cool to have them here,” he smiled.

As much as the players are looking forward to the opening-night celebrations, there is – naturally – a vitally important business side to it all. And from a strategical standpoint, the Flames used a good chunk of their final practice fine-tuning the details they consider most pressing. For instance, while so much has been made about the move to a zone defence this year (vs. the man-on-man of the past), the powerplay will look vastly different as well. Assistant Coach Marc Savard is the one mapping out the alignments and has an innovative approach that focuses on motion, puck movement, and opening up the interior of the ice.

Flames fans will get their first look at the revamped top unit tonight, featuring Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm, Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson and the sharp-shooting rookie, Matt Coronato, who led the Flames in preseason scoring with seven points (4G, 3A).

"It's a different nervous where you're loving it"

“We've tried different pieces on it (throughout camp) and we've found a rhythm,” Huberdeau said. “Obviously, we're going to see in a game, but we're moving it quicker and know more what we're doing out there. The execution has to be there. Game 1, no excuses.

“We're ready to go.”

The Flames went 38-27-17 last year and missed the postseason by a measly two points.

With a new general manager (Craig Conroy), head coach and a swath of new players (Yegor Sharangovich, Coronato, A.J. Greer and Jordan Oesterle), there’s a ‘freshness’ with the group that has helped foster a truly positive environment.

Now, the excitement is about ready to spill over.

Finally... It’s game time.

2. Know Your Enemy

Clearly, the Jets are in ‘win-now’ mode.

The biggest news out of the Manitoba capital this week was not the start of the upcoming campaign – but, rather, how the core of their team is locked up, avoiding a re-build and keeping the emphasis squarely on winning a championship over the next few years.

On Monday, it was announced that Mark Scheifele and perennial Vezina frontrunner Connor Hellebuyck had signed identical seven-year extensions that carry an average annual value of $8.5 million.

Both players were drafted by the Jets – Scheifele being the first-ever pick in team history following the franchise’s re-location from Atlanta in 2011.

Scheifele will be 39 when the new deal expires. Hellebuyck, 38.

“I'm very honoured, first and foremost,” Scheifele said during Tuesday's press conference in Winnipeg. “I can't thank the organization (enough) for trusting me as a player. Obviously, I was drafted here. My mom reminded me that I signed my (first) contract on the day of my first NHL game. It's pretty wild how things happen and there's nothing I want more in this world than to win a Stanley Cup with the Winnipeg Jets.

“To get this whole process done with the likes of a Vezina goalie like Connor ... I'm lucky to be sitting beside him.

“I'm very excited to get the season going.”

On the ice, the Jets are hoping another top player will – finally – be ready to play.

But it’s not clear yet.

Star winger Nikolaj Ehlers missed the entire preseason with neck spasms. He skated on a line with Cole Perfetti and Nino Niederreiter at practice this week and looks close to a return – however, it’s not clear if that will happen tonight in the season opener.

“If he feels he’s good enough to play, then he’s good enough to play," Head Coach Rick Bowness told reporters. "The medical staff has done a wonderful job with him, they’ve been patient with him.

“We've been saying all along if he comes to us and says he’s ready to play, then he’s ready to play.”

Last year, the Jets (46-33-3) snuck into the playoffs as the second wild card, but were bounced in five games in the opening round by the eventual Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

2022-23 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
19.8%
19th
Jets
19.3%
23rd
Penalty Kill
Flames
82.6%
5th
Jets
82.4%
7th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
57.39%
2nd
Jets
51.57%
11th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
53.46%
11th
Jets
52.31%
14th

3. Fast Facts

They Have a History:

The Flames and Jets faced each other three times in 2022-23, with the Flames claiming two wins and four of a possible six points. This will be the first time the Flames have welcomed the Jets to the Scotiabank Saddledome since November of last year, when the locals picked up a 3-2 victory. The next two meetings came at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, with the Flames falling 3-2 on Jan. 5, before taking a 3-1 decision to win the season series on Apr. 5.

Did You Know? (Let's be honest - there's NO WAY you knew this!)

As a team, the Flames skated a distance of 3,846.4 miles during the 2022-23 season, which was the most of any NHL team. Calgary also tallied 153 shots that registered over 90 MPH, which was the third most in the league.

4. Opening-Day Roster

Here’s how the Flames rolled out their forward lines and D pairs at practice this week:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Dillon Dube
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr

Dryden Hunt

Defence

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar

"The centres are a big key"

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Rasmus Andersson

The Flames’ workhorse on the blueline has a big night ahead, as he will likely be tasked with the responsibility of handling the Jets’ top gunners, including former 40-goal man Kyle Connor. 

Andersson took a massive leap in ice time last year, averaging more than 24 minutes per game. 

What does he have in store, now, as he enters Year 6 in The Show?

Jets - Cole Perfetti

The 10th overall pick in the 2020 Draft showed a ton of promise last year – his rookie season – but suffered an upper-body injury on Feb. 19 that cost him the rest of the campaign. 

The 21-year-old had eight goals and 30 points in the first 51 games. This year, the opportunity is even greater. 

Perfetti will centre the second line tonight with the aforementioned Ehlers on left wing (if cleared) and the veteran Niederreiter on his right.