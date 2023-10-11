5 Things - Flames vs. Jets

1. Let the Games Begin

We are SO back.

The Flames open the 2023-24 regular season tonight when they host their Canadian rivals, the Winnipeg Jets, at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Camp kicked off more than three weeks ago, and after eight preseason games, dozens of practices, back-and-forth flights and everything in between, the boys are eager to get the show on the road.

For real.

“Today was another day where there was a good energy around the room, which was awesome,” Head Coach Ryan Huska said following Tuesday’s practice. “It's fun to be around.

“I get nervous every day. I don't sleep much. But it's a different nervous where you're loving it. You want to be prepared the best that you can be so the team is prepared and ready to go.”

Let's face it: No matter how long they've been around, the players live for these moments. Jonathan Huberdeau, for example, will have a large family contingent taking in the night, including his parents, who he says haven’t missed a single season-opener of his at any point in his career.

“It's cool to have them here,” he smiled.

As much as the players are looking forward to the opening-night celebrations, there is – naturally – a vitally important business side to it all. And from a strategical standpoint, the Flames used a good chunk of their final practice fine-tuning the details they consider most pressing. For instance, while so much has been made about the move to a zone defence this year (vs. the man-on-man of the past), the powerplay will look vastly different as well. Assistant Coach Marc Savard is the one mapping out the alignments and has an innovative approach that focuses on motion, puck movement, and opening up the interior of the ice.

Flames fans will get their first look at the revamped top unit tonight, featuring Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm, Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson and the sharp-shooting rookie, Matt Coronato, who led the Flames in preseason scoring with seven points (4G, 3A).