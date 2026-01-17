Flames Recall Gridin From Wranglers

The Flames have recalled forward Matvei Gridin from the Calgary Wranglers.

The 19-year-old currently sits second in the AHL rookie scoring race with 10 goals and 28 points in 32 games this season. Gridin, who was selected 28th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, started his season with the Flames, playing four games and scoring one goal in October.

In addition, the Flames have assigned forward William Stromgren to the Wranglers. The 22-year-old made his NHL in Montreal on Jan. 7 and played three games with the Flames. In 33 games with the Wranglers this season, Stromgren has six goals and 29 points. The Swede was drafted by Calgary in the second round (45th overall) in 2021.

Calgary has also assigned defenceman Zayne Parekh to the Wranglers on a conditioning loan. Parekh most recently represented Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping Canada capture bronze at the tournament. He set a tournament record for the most points recorded by a Canadian defenceman at the World Juniors with 13 through seven games. Parekh was selected by the Flames ninth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.