Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils

The Flames look to extend their win streak to three games, taking on the Devils tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT puck drop. Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matvei Gridin
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley