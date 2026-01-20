Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils

The Flames look to extend their win streak to three games, taking on the Devils tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT puck drop. Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matvei Gridin

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley