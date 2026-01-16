The Farm Report - 16.01.26

His production ranks second among all AHL rookies, quickly establishing him as one of the league’s most impactful rookie players.

Selected 28th overall by the Flames in the 2024 NHL Draft, Gridin is one of 12 first-round picks and one of 30 players with NHL experience during the 2025–26 season selected to participate in the All-Star event.

As he prepares to line up against the league’s elite, Gridin is embracing the challenge.

“I hope it's going to be a great game and great skills competition.”

The All-Star Classic’s skills competition is something the young forward is particularly excited about, especially events that play to his strengths.

“I’ll pick some skills where I can do a shootout comp, like the precision shootout and goalie shootout, and then probably a fast lap,” Gridin noted, chuckling “I think I've got some speed.”

Wranglers head coach Brett Sutter, who has firsthand experience with the AHL All-Star stage, praised Gridin’s approach starting the season.

“Right from day one, when he came down here, he had the right mindset of making sure he is getting better every day,” Sutter said.

“Everyone is pretty excited for him today.”

Sutter was selected as a captain for the Western Conference at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic representing the Ontario Reign and later served as head coach for the Pacific Division team in the 2024-25 All Star Classic, representing the Wranglers.

Gridin has also received advice and encouragement from teammates and fellow All-Star alumni.

Forward Rory Kerins, who represented the Wranglers alongside Devin Cooley at the 2024-25 showcase, kept his message simple.

“Just have fun,” Kerins said.

“It’s a pretty cool experience. You get to meet the guys around the league, enjoy it.”

Teammate Martin Frk, who represented the Reign and still holds the AHL All-Star hardest shot record at 109.2 mph from the 2020 showcase, echoed the same sentiment, along with his own challenge to Gridin.

“Really happy for him, he deserves it, he’s had a really good first half of the season,” Frk smiled.

“Have fun, it’s fun to be around the best players in the league, hopefully he can do some cool skills there, he has a good shot too so maybe see if he goes for the hardest shot. Overall it’s a great experience, you're having fun with all the best. He will have a good time.”