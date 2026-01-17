Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Islanders

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome, kicking off a five-game homestand this afternoon with a clash against the Islanders. Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matvei Gridin

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf