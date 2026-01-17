Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Islanders

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome, kicking off a five-game homestand this afternoon with a clash against the Islanders. Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matvei Gridin
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf