Gridin Named To AHL All-Star Classic

Flames prospect Matvei Gridin has been named to the Pacific Division roster for the upcoming American Hockey League All-Star Classic, the league announced Thursday.

Gridin, 19, sits third among active Calgary Wranglers scorers with 28 points (10G, 18A) from 32 games played. He made his NHL debut for the Flames Oct. 8 at Edmonton, scoring his first NHL goal as part of a 4-3 Calgary shootout victory. His 28 points are the second-most among AHL rookies this season.

The No. 28 selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, Gridin has appeared in four NHL contests this season. He is one of 12 first-round NHL Draft picks named to the event and one of 30 participants to have played in NHL games during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic will be held Feb. 10-11 in Rockford, Illinois.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition Feb. 10 will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge Feb. 11, the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, 3-on-3 game.