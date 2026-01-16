Windy City Windfall

CHICAGO — Timely, early goals, and a commitment to defensive structure.

Those two key ingredients helped the Flames deliver a winning recipe at the United Center, as Calgary overcame an early deficit to knock off the Blackhawks 3-1.

Yegor Sharangovich, Mikael Backlund and Matt Coronato scored the Calgary goals - with Sharangovich and Backlund having multi-point nights, too - while Devin Cooley turned aside 22 of 23 shots to help the Flames end their five-game swing on a winning note.

Both the powerplay and the penalty-kill delivered a goal Thursday, and post-game, Head Coach Ryan Huska pointed to his team's work in the defensive zone - and his group's effort on special teams - as keys to their success.

"I liked that we didn’t give up a lot," Huska noted. "I think that was important for us because we have been a little bit loose over the last little while in what we’re giving up. I thought our special teams tonight were good, scoring on the powerplay early again was important for us and our penalty kill did an excellent job.

"I think it was just a good, hard-working road game for us, which we’re pretty pleased with."

MacKenzie Weegar helped seal the deal with a painful, third-period blocked shot. But he pointed to his group's work while short-handed - namely Backlund's short-handed decider - as a turning point.

"PK, they bailed us out a lot tonight," Weegar said. "Backs, our captain gets us going with a big short-handed goal.

"It was nice to see, his sister and his nephew in the stands, so it probably felt pretty good for him."