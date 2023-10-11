News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 11.10.23

Tonight's projected lines and pairings vs. Winnipeg

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off their season tonight at 8:00 p.m. MT when they host the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Tickets are available here.

The Flames held an optional morning skate and as a result, today's projected lineup is based on Tuesday's practice. If lines or pairings change during warm-ups, this page will be updated accordingly.

FORWARD LINES

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Dillon Dube

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr

DEFENSIVE PAIRINGS

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom