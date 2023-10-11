Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 11.10.23

The Flames kick off their season tonight at 8:00 p.m. MT when they host the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Tickets are available here.
The Flames held an optional morning skate and as a result, today's projected lineup is based on Tuesday's practice. If lines or pairings change during warm-ups, this page will be updated accordingly.
FORWARD LINES
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Dillon Dube
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr
DEFENSIVE PAIRINGS
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom