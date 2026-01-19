A day on from dealing their top-scoring defenceman, the Flames have licked their finger, and are ready to turn the page.

A new chapter - a new-look defence corps - gets its first test tonight as Calgary hosts New Jersey at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

And while the bulk of the morning skate chatter surrounded the departure of Rasmus Andersson - dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday for d-man Zach Whitecloud, two picks and a prospect - the prevailing attitude was one of opportunities being available on the back end.

“I think the young core, you know, Brew (Hunter Brzustewicz), Zayner (Parekh) when he gets back, Kuzy (Yan Kuznetsov), myself, everybody, I think it's time for us, you know, to kind of fill his shoe,” blueliner MacKenzie Weegar said Monday morning. “It's gonna be a great opportunity for Zayne and Brew, the two young guys, to see the next level that they can take.”

“I think it gives opportunity to other players, and Mackenzie Weegar is an example of that, where now he has a chance to elevate his game,” Head Coach Ryan Huska added when asked about Andersson’s departure. “But I also feel like the look of our back end now is significantly different in regards to what it did look like prior, where we have some size now. Some of that comes to the way Kuzy’s developed and come along for us, but now we have another guy, that's a harder guy to play against, so I think that that will help our checking, our defending, however you want to put it.