Game Day Notebook - 21.01.26

Dustin Wolf is expected to get the start between the pipes as the Flames continue their five-game homestand versus the Penguins. GET TICKETS
Get caught up on all the morning's news with our Game Day Notebook!
Weegar's milestone night ... Pospisil excited to play ... Coleman close
Dustin Wolf is expected to get the start between the pipes as the Flames continue their five-game homestand versus the Penguins. GET TICKETS
Get caught up on all the morning's news with our Game Day Notebook!
MacKenzie Weegar was asked Wednesday morning about reaching 600 career NHL appearances, a milestone he'll get to this evening once the puck hits the playing surface at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
"It feels like yesterday I was just talking to you guys about 500, but I feel like every 100 games means a lot to an NHL player," the defenceman explained. "You always just think about the journey and the process, the hard work and embracing the tough moments, (but) looking back on all the fun moments as well.
"Every 100 games, I feel like for an NHL player, it's important to kind of look back on the journey and, you know, the effort that you put into this game and how much it's meant to you and the privilege it is to play in this game."
Close to half of those previous 599 games - 293 to be exact - have seen Weegar don the Flaming C.
And as time continues to pass, the 32-year-old is cognizant of just how quickly his time in the NHL has elapsed thus far.
"It's crazy how fast seasons do fly by," he reminisced. "You've got to be present and be in every moment, and you gotta bring so much focus and energy to every day.
"It does fly by. It takes a lot out of you to play a lot of games in this league."
Martin Pospisil was one of a dozen or so Flames to hit the ice for an optional morning skate Wednesday, as he gears up for his first NHL appearance of the 2025-26 season.
The Slovak centred Calgary's fourth line at Tuesday's full practice, and Head Coach Ryan Huska expects his pivot to bring plenty of energy and excitement versus the Penguins tonight.
"It's a long path for him," said Huska. "He went down and played a few games with the Wranglers, had a bunch of practices with that while we were on the road.
"I know he's excited and I know he's going to bring a great deal of energy to our game tonight."
Pospisil told reporters Tuesday he's been skating since December, though his two showings in the AHL marked his first game action since a pre-season tilt with the Canucks at the beginning of October.
He was also one of the first half-dozen players named to the Slovak Olympic roster for the upcoming Winter Games in Italy next month. If all goes to plan, Pospisil will get seven Flames fixtures in before heading overseas.
Blake Coleman was present at Tuesday's practice, wearing a yellow non-contact sweater, but according to Huska, he's still a few days away from returning to the Calgary fold after picking up a knock Jan. 8 in Boston.
"I would say he's close," the bench boss explained. "I don't think we'll see him this week, in my opinion, but that could change as it goes every day as he's getting better and better. "You never know with Blake, he's one of those guys that is more than willing to play when he's not quite 100%.
"So we'll see as it keeps progressing. He's getting better every day, which is something we’re happy about."
Coleman sits tied for the team lead in goals, but his overall defensive acumen and penalty-killing skills provide value that goes beyond the stat sheet.
And he's been durable, too. His five games missed over the past two weeks mark his longest spell out of action since arriving in Calgary in the summer of 2021.