Game Day Notebook - 21.01.26

Weegar Hits 600

MacKenzie Weegar was asked Wednesday morning about reaching 600 career NHL appearances, a milestone he'll get to this evening once the puck hits the playing surface at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"It feels like yesterday I was just talking to you guys about 500, but I feel like every 100 games means a lot to an NHL player," the defenceman explained. "You always just think about the journey and the process, the hard work and embracing the tough moments, (but) looking back on all the fun moments as well.

"Every 100 games, I feel like for an NHL player, it's important to kind of look back on the journey and, you know, the effort that you put into this game and how much it's meant to you and the privilege it is to play in this game."

Close to half of those previous 599 games - 293 to be exact - have seen Weegar don the Flaming C.

And as time continues to pass, the 32-year-old is cognizant of just how quickly his time in the NHL has elapsed thus far.

"It's crazy how fast seasons do fly by," he reminisced. "You've got to be present and be in every moment, and you gotta bring so much focus and energy to every day.

"It does fly by. It takes a lot out of you to play a lot of games in this league."