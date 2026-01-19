Flames Acquire Whitecloud, Wiebe, Picks From Vegas

Whitecloud, a native of Brandon, MB, has skated in 47 games for the Golden Knights in 2025-26, scoring two goals and adding five assists for seven points. The 29-year-old rearguard has 368 games of NHL experience, all with the Vegas Golden Knights, amassing 78 points from 23 goals and 55 assists. Whitecloud was a member of the 2023 Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights team, recording three of his eight playoff points in the Finals.

ZACH WHITECLOUD – DEFENCEMAN

BORN: Brandon, MB DATE: November 28, 1996

HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 210 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: Undrafted

Prospect Abram Wiebe is in his third season and is an assistant captain at the University of North Dakota, appearing in 24 contests, scoring three goals and 11 assists for 14 points, the second-highest point total by a rearguard on North Dakota this season. Prior to beginning his collegiate career, Wiebe spent four seasons with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs, earning BCHL Top Defenceman honours as well as being named a BCHL First Team All-Star and was team captain in his final campaign with the club in 2022-23.

ABRAM WIEBE – DEFENCEMAN

BORN: Mission, BC DATE: August 28, 2003

HEIGHT: 6’3” WEIGHT: 209 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: VGK – 7th round (209th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft