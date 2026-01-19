5 Things - Flames vs. Devils

1. Winds Of Change

The Flames had a day off Sunday.

But off the ice, General Manager Craig Conroy was busy.

Calgary and Vegas completed a late afternoon trade that saw the Flames acquire defenceman Zach Whitecloud, prospect Abram Wiebe, plus first and conditional second-round picks from the Golden Knights in exchange for Rasmus Andersson.

Whitecloud, who won a Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023, is expected to arrive in Calgary Monday, while Wiebe and the two picks offer a glimpse into the future. The Flames are slated to have multiple first-round selections in both 2026 and 2027 after enjoying that privilege in each of the past two Drafts, too.

It was a major move for Conroy, who along with his management group spent the last days and weeks working to maximize the return on Andersson, who is due to become an unrestricted free agent in the summertime.

"As we were going along, at times different things changed - whether what they were looking for, what we were looking for - but in the end, to be able to get it done with Vegas, they were willing to do it, and do it without a contract," Conroy told Flames TV Sunday afternoon. "That was one thing that was made clear to us … that there wasn’t going to be an extension signed with any of the teams.

"So that definitely changed the way we had to negotiate."

Whitecloud, meanwhile, is signed through the 2027-28 season, and Conroy expects the Manitoba product to help a Flames penalty-kill that already sits among the NHL's best.

And he could make his Calgary debut as soon as this evening, as the Flames' five-game homestand continues against New Jersey. GET TICKETS

"You bring in Zach, really good on the penalty-kill, (played) big minutes with a very good Vegas team," said Conroy. "He’s going to bring the ability to come in here and help, especially on the penalty-kill, he’s going to eat lots of minutes for us.

"We’re excited to have Zach. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win."

Whether Whitecloud makes his Flames debut Monday depends largely on his travel day, but he isn't expected to arrive in time for the team's morning skate.

He joins a Calgary group seeking its third straight win, though, a team he's faced 18 times over the course of his NHL career.

And with the Flames' biggest tranasction in close to two years done and dusted, the next page, the next chapter, begins on Scotiabank Saddledome ice tonight.