5 Things - Flames vs. Penguins

1. Pen-cil Him In

Head Coach Ryan Huska lamented a lack of offensive pace during Monday's overtime loss to the Devils.

But a day on, his lineup got an injection of energy with the return of Slovak speedster Martin Pospisil.

Sidelined for the entire regular season, save two AHL appearances this past weekend with the Wranglers, Pospisil lined up at practice Tuesday centring a line with Adam Klapka and Ryan Lomberg on his wings.

Three high-energy guys.

Three guys, too, who can cause chaos on the ice.

An intriguing combination for the bench boss.

"I like having a harder group of guys that you can throw on the ice that have the ability to impact or change the momentum of a game," Huska said Tuesday, when asked about the trio's potential. "Those guys have that. Number one, they're they're all physical players, Number two, they can all play, and I think that helps in today's day and age where you can't just throw guys on the ice that can't impact the game with the puck. Adam has shown that he's got better hands than most people give him credit for. Ryan Lomberg's got the sneaky speed and Pospisil is very direct. That's how he goes to the net.

"So there are three guys that can play, but they also bring an element of 'we're gonna put as much pressure on a defence' as they possibly can, and hopefully that sets our team up well as the game goes on."

Should the trio line up together tonight, when Calgary continues its homestand at the Scotiabank Saddledome versus visiting Pittsburgh (TICKETS), that trio will certainly be counted on to bring energy and noise to the playing surface.

And home is where both of Pospisil's potential linemates have brought their scoring touch, too. Six of Lomberg's seven points this year have come at the 'Dome, while Klapka has put up eight of his 11 this season in Calgary. Klapka nearly had a ninth Monday, too, were it not for a pesky crossbar that pinged his rip of a first-period snapshot away from danger.

Energy, emotion and sneaky skill.

Three features that together, might just be greater than the sum of their parts.

As Huska and his staff work to determine which equation of roster players will best suit them against Pittsburgh, even having Pospisil as an option is a step in the right direction.

For the player. And for the team.