One Out Of Two

The two sides rarely see each other, and as a result the first 20 minutes involved a bit of a feeling-out process. Devin Cooley made a pair of nice stops - one off Jack Hughes after the Devils centreman cut from the wall to the right circle, the other on a partial breakaway back-hand attempt from Arseny Gritsyuk.

Adam Klapka tried to leave his stamp on the game in the opening frame, too. First, he decked Nemec with a hard open-ice hit in the neutral zone, before ringing a snapshot off the crossbar with about two minutes left.

The Devils opened the scoring 7:51 into period two when a Dawson Mercer re-direct from the side of the net trickled past Cooley and across the goalline.

But the lead was short-lived, the Flames responding on a quick rush up the ice less than two minutes later. Matvei Gridin head-manned the puck to Kadri, who sprinted down the right wing into the New Jersey zone, then found a trailing Kevin Bahl in the high slot. Bahl froze netminder Jacob Markstrom as traffic formed in front, then flung the puck to the bottom of the right circle for Kadri to one-time home his ninth goal of the season.