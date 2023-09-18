Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Jets

News Feed

By TORIE PETERSON
@ToriePeterson CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are looking to close out the 2023 Young Stars Classic with a victory when they take on the Winnipeg Jets at 11:00 a.m. MT.

Today's game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames' social media platforms with Flames TV host Brendan Parker providing play-by-play for the broadcast.

For fans in the Okanagan, tickets are available HERE.

THE ROSTER


#
PLAYER
POS.
40
Jari Kykkanen
G
50
Matt Radomsky
G
81
Connor Murphy
G
36
Tyson Galloway
D
37
Yan Kuznetsov
D
44
Mikael Diotte
D
45
Donovan McCoy
D
53
Charles Cote
D
59
Etienne Morin
D
72
Jeremie Poirier
D
94
Quinn Mantei
D
96
Jarrod Gourley
D
39
Matt Coronato
RW
42
Samuel Honzek
LW
43
Adam Klapka
RW
51
Oliver Tulk
C
56
Oliver Peer
C
65
William Stromgren
RW
73
Jaden Lipinski
RW
74
Lucas Ciona
LW
77
Ilya Nikolaev
C
86
Rory Kerins
C
87
Parker Bell
LW
92
Nathan Pilling
C
93
Mark Duarte
RW

The Flames are coming off of a 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, a back-and-forth match-up that saw Adam Klapka score the game-winner on the powerplay in the extra frame.

Ilya Nikolaev (2) and Matt Coronato also scored in the victory. Goaltender Connor Murphy, who signed an AHL deal with the Wranglers this summer, was in net for the victory, stopping 20 of the 23 shots he faced.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Etienne Morin, Calgary's second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, looked very comfortable on the blueline on Satuday and picked up an assist on the game-winner. A excellent skater who is strong on the puck, his offensive abilities were on full display vs. the Oilers. He'll be looking to build off of his performance on Saturday and close out the tournament on a positive note before heading into main camp this week.

THE OPPOSITION

After falling to the Oilers on Friday evening, the Jets picked up a win on Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Canucks. It was a comeback win for the boys from Manitoba as they headed into the third period down 2-0 but goals from Jacob Julien and Colby Barlow pushed the game into extra time. From there, it was Barlow and Danny Zhilkin scoring and Thomas Milic standing tall in net, stopping two of the Canucks attempts to ice the win for Winnipeg.

