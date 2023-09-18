Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames are coming off of a 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, a back-and-forth match-up that saw Adam Klapka score the game-winner on the powerplay in the extra frame.

Ilya Nikolaev (2) and Matt Coronato also scored in the victory. Goaltender Connor Murphy, who signed an AHL deal with the Wranglers this summer, was in net for the victory, stopping 20 of the 23 shots he faced.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Etienne Morin, Calgary's second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, looked very comfortable on the blueline on Satuday and picked up an assist on the game-winner. A excellent skater who is strong on the puck, his offensive abilities were on full display vs. the Oilers. He'll be looking to build off of his performance on Saturday and close out the tournament on a positive note before heading into main camp this week.

THE OPPOSITION

After falling to the Oilers on Friday evening, the Jets picked up a win on Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Canucks. It was a comeback win for the boys from Manitoba as they headed into the third period down 2-0 but goals from Jacob Julien and Colby Barlow pushed the game into extra time. From there, it was Barlow and Danny Zhilkin scoring and Thomas Milic standing tall in net, stopping two of the Canucks attempts to ice the win for Winnipeg.