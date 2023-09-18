Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames close out this year's Young Stars Classic this morning at 11:00 a.m. MT when they take on the Winnipeg Jets at the South Okanagan Event Centre.
Today's game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames' social media platforms with Flames TV host Brendan Parker providing play-by-play for the broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, today's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Parker Bell - Rory Kerins - Matt Coronato
Sam Honzek - Jaden Lipinski - William Stromgren
Lucas Ciona - Nathan Pilling - Adam Klapka
Oliver Tulk - Ilya Nikolaev - Mark Duarte
DEFENCEMEN
Yan Kuznetsov - Etienne Morin
Jarrod Gourley - Mikael Diotte
Quinn Mantei - Tyson Galloway
GOALTENDERS
Connor Murphy
Jari Kykkanen