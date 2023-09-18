Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames close out this year's Young Stars Classic this morning at 11:00 a.m. MT when they take on the Winnipeg Jets at the South Okanagan Event Centre.

Today's game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames' social media platforms with Flames TV host Brendan Parker providing play-by-play for the broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Parker Bell - Rory Kerins - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Jaden Lipinski - William Stromgren

Lucas Ciona - Nathan Pilling - Adam Klapka

Oliver Tulk - Ilya Nikolaev - Mark Duarte

DEFENCEMEN

Yan Kuznetsov - Etienne Morin

Jarrod Gourley - Mikael Diotte

Quinn Mantei - Tyson Galloway

GOALTENDERS

Connor Murphy

Jari Kykkanen