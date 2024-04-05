Flames Fall To Jets 

WINNIPEG - The Flames lost 5-2 to the Jets Thursday night, the defeat mathematically ending their pursuit of a post-season berth.

MacKenzie Weegar and Daniil Miromanov scored for Calgary, while Dustin Wolf got the start between the pipes and was excellent, finishing with a career-high 41 saves.

The Flames opened the scoring at 4:35 on the powerplay, Nikolaj Ehlers in the box for tripping Yegor Sharangovich.

Fitting that Sharangovich would play a big role in the goal, battling with two Jets behind the Winnipeg net to keep the puck low, Andrei Kuzmenko then digging it out and passing to Jonathan Huberdeau who fired to Weegar, the blueliner all alone in the high slot and he snapped a low shot home.

Just over a minute later Brayden Pachal wired a puck that beat Connor Hellebuyck, but clanged off the post behind him.

Winnipeg would score a pair before the intermission, the first by Gabriel Vilardi at 12:59 on a redirect, the second off the stick of Ehlers with a sweeping one-timer at 14:56.

Vilardi’s goal came near the end of the second penalty that had the Flames down 5-on-3 for 1:28.

Despite the tallies, Wolf had a strong period making 15 stops.

Calgary’s red-hot trio of Martin Pospisil, Nazem Kadri and Kuzmenko had a dominant second period, the line continually hemming the Jets in their zone and creating chances every time they were on the ice (read more on them here).

Less than a minute-and-half in, Pospisil and Kadri played got the puck moving between them back-and-forth, before the latter fed Kuzmenko in the slot for a shot but he was denied by Hellebuyck.

Minutes later, Kuzmenko had a wrap-around attempt on a shift where the constant pressure ended up with a Winnipeg penalty but Calgary couldn’t score while a man-up.

The line never let up, which led to Miromanov's goal on a point shot through traffic at 10:34 after a lengthy possession. The goal was originally given to Pospisil on a tip but the biscuit actually went off the stick of Winnipeg's Neal Pionk.

Former Flame Tyler Toffoli would put the homeside back in front at 15:35 with a shot (pass?) that went off Wolf and in.

Pospisil levelled Jets defenceman Josh Morrisey near the Winnipeg blueline in the final minute of the period, the officials giving him a two-minute elbowing minor. They reviewed the call and changed it to a five-minute major and game misconduct ending his night.

Wolf made a stellar stop on Vilardi just under two minutes into the third during Winnipeg's lengthy powerplay - which they eventually killed off - the Jets forward getting the puck low by the net and shooting between his legs.

The Jets forward would find the twine again, Wolf making the initial stop on a Morrissey point shot but the rebound falling into the paint where Vilardi knocked it in.

He also added a late empty-netter.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Dryden Hunt

A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Nikita Okhotiuk - Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf - starter

Jacob Markstrom

They Said It:

"MacKenzie's been awesome lately"

"It sucks"

"When you get a penalty, they'll punish you"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, WPG 45

Powerplay: CGY 1-2, WPG 2-4

Faceoffs: CGY 50%, WPG 50%

Blocked Shots: CGY 12, WPG 14

Hits: CGY 38, WPG 24

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 20, WPG 21

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, WPG 11

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Jets 04.04.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in Winnipeg. Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Up Next:

The Flames return home to host the Oilers in a Hockey Night in Canada, Battle of Alberta tilt Saturday at 8 p.m. (TICKETS)

