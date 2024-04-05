Flames Fall To Jets 

Just over a minute later Brayden Pachal wired a puck that beat Connor Hellebuyck, but clanged off the post behind him.

Winnipeg would score a pair before the intermission, the first by Gabriel Vilardi at 12:59 on a redirect, the second off the stick of Ehlers with a sweeping one-timer at 14:56.

Vilardi’s goal came near the end of the second penalty that had the Flames down 5-on-3 for 1:28.

Despite the tallies, Wolf had a strong period making 15 stops.

Calgary’s red-hot trio of Martin Pospisil, Nazem Kadri and Kuzmenko had a dominant second period, the line continually hemming the Jets in their zone and creating chances every time they were on the ice (read more on them here).

Less than a minute-and-half in, Pospisil and Kadri played got the puck moving between them back-and-forth, before the latter fed Kuzmenko in the slot for a shot but he was denied by Hellebuyck.

Minutes later, Kuzmenko had a wrap-around attempt on a shift where the constant pressure ended up with a Winnipeg penalty but Calgary couldn’t score while a man-up.

The line never let up, which led to Miromanov's goal on a point shot through traffic at 10:34 after a lengthy possession. The goal was originally given to Pospisil on a tip but the biscuit actually went off the stick of Winnipeg's Neal Pionk.