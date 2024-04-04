'We've Found Some Chemistry'

Pospisil, Kadri and Kuzmenko firing on all cylinders

By Ty Pilson
WINNIPEG - Sometimes, things just go your way.

It's often the payoff for hard work, focus, and a relentless drive.

The line of Martin Pospisil, Nazem Kadri and Andrei Kuzmenko have been lights out as of late. The trio combined for six points against Anaheim Tuesday night, with Kuzmenko tallying twice.

The winger is known for his deft skating and sweet set of mitts and his first goal was a thing of beauty. Click to watch

The second one, however, was more a product of his chemistry with his linemates and the type of good fortune often afforded to goalscorers of his magnitude.

Pospisil slung the puck from the boards and it went off Kuzmenko’s skate and in. Click to watch

When asked Wednesday which goal he liked better, Kuzmenko smiled and showed off the sense of humour he’s become known for in these parts since being acquired in a trade with the Canucks earlier this season.

“The second!” he told a media scrum. “Because I stay, I don’t move, Pospy shoot on my skates.

“I like these goals, because I don’t have to move!”

Pospsil was a big fan of it, too.

“Every goal is good when we score,” he said Thursday after the team’s morning skate ahead of tonight’s tilt with the Jets. “I think we'll take it anytime, that kind of goal.”

So does Kuzmenko owe him for helping add another tick in the goal column for him?

“He was like, 'I will get you something,’” smiled Pospisil. “He was mostly laughing. If you're going to have a chance - if I'm going to see him backdoor like that, in this area - just shoot the puck.

“And once you shoot the puck, anything can happen, so it was kind of funny.”

As mentioned, the trio have gelled and are bringing out the best in each other’s games right now.

Pospisil has three points in his last two outings after scoring against the Kings on Saturday night.

“I think our line is pretty good,” said Pospisil. “We've found some chemistry, between me, Kads and Kuzy.

“Kuzy, when he has a chance, he scores. He doesn't need to have many chances in a game - he'll score. It's good to have him on the line and I'm enjoying playing with Kads and Kuzy. We've just got to keep going and bring it every game and play our best.”

Pospisil was asked what the communication is like between the three, given camera cuts to the bench often show an animated Kuzmenko chatting with them.

“It's actually funny, because Kuzy, he likes to talk. Same as Kads,” said Pospsil. “I'm just listening - I'm the third guy there just listening. They're good players and it makes sense what they're saying, you know? Just make it easy, especially before the faceoff, what are we going to do in the D zone to make it easy in the games.”

"We have to dictate the game"

Head Coach Ryan Huska had plenty of compliments for the line Thursday when asked to assess their play of late.

“They’ve brought a lot of energy to the way they play the game,” explained Huska. “I think the area they’ve had the most success has been in the offensive zone, so that’s one thing that’s probably fairly evident.

“Posp keeps playing the same way he’s played for us all year where he’s a driver on that line. Naz has been Naz, he’s competitive, and I think with Kuzy right now, he’s feeling more and more comfortable and confident in his ability to make plays with the puck.

“So, as I mentioned, they’ve been the one line for us that’s been fairly consistent.”

Sure the points are nice, but Pospisil – as is the case with all of his teammates – are more worried about different points, the ones that come with wins. The team is focused on their stretch drive and playing the type of hockey they know they are capable of.

“I'm feeling good,” he said of his play. “But mostly, it comes from my teammates. They're great players and it's nice to score or have some assists, but the most important thing is to win the game. I wasn't happy about the last game.”

Which brings them to tonight’s tilt with a strong Jets team that has stumbled of late but won their last outing and are looking to galvanize their play heading into the postseason.

“We can win against any team,” said Pospisil. “We just have to play more connected as a team and then be hard to play against. Especially in the D zone, we've got to be way harder and once we're harder in the D zone, we can play more time in the O zone.

“The O zone is way more fun and I think we have really good offensive players that can make plays and score, so just don't want to spend much time in the D zone and play in the O zone.”

