WINNIPEG - Sometimes, things just go your way.

It's often the payoff for hard work, focus, and a relentless drive.

The line of Martin Pospisil, Nazem Kadri and Andrei Kuzmenko have been lights out as of late. The trio combined for six points against Anaheim Tuesday night, with Kuzmenko tallying twice.

The winger is known for his deft skating and sweet set of mitts and his first goal was a thing of beauty. Click to watch

The second one, however, was more a product of his chemistry with his linemates and the type of good fortune often afforded to goalscorers of his magnitude.

Pospisil slung the puck from the boards and it went off Kuzmenko’s skate and in. Click to watch

When asked Wednesday which goal he liked better, Kuzmenko smiled and showed off the sense of humour he’s become known for in these parts since being acquired in a trade with the Canucks earlier this season.

“The second!” he told a media scrum. “Because I stay, I don’t move, Pospy shoot on my skates.

“I like these goals, because I don’t have to move!”

Pospsil was a big fan of it, too.

“Every goal is good when we score,” he said Thursday after the team’s morning skate ahead of tonight’s tilt with the Jets. “I think we'll take it anytime, that kind of goal.”

So does Kuzmenko owe him for helping add another tick in the goal column for him?

“He was like, 'I will get you something,’” smiled Pospisil. “He was mostly laughing. If you're going to have a chance - if I'm going to see him backdoor like that, in this area - just shoot the puck.

“And once you shoot the puck, anything can happen, so it was kind of funny.”

As mentioned, the trio have gelled and are bringing out the best in each other’s games right now.

Pospisil has three points in his last two outings after scoring against the Kings on Saturday night.

“I think our line is pretty good,” said Pospisil. “We've found some chemistry, between me, Kads and Kuzy.

“Kuzy, when he has a chance, he scores. He doesn't need to have many chances in a game - he'll score. It's good to have him on the line and I'm enjoying playing with Kads and Kuzy. We've just got to keep going and bring it every game and play our best.”

Pospisil was asked what the communication is like between the three, given camera cuts to the bench often show an animated Kuzmenko chatting with them.

“It's actually funny, because Kuzy, he likes to talk. Same as Kads,” said Pospsil. “I'm just listening - I'm the third guy there just listening. They're good players and it makes sense what they're saying, you know? Just make it easy, especially before the faceoff, what are we going to do in the D zone to make it easy in the games.”